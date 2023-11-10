BreakingNews
Georgia scores new legal victory over Alabama in ‘water wars’ challenge

Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Columbus in Game 3

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United
By
17 minutes ago
X

In this episode of the “Southern Fried Soccer” mini-podcast, host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s match at Columbus in the decisive Game 3 of their MLS playoffs series. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and fullback Caleb Wiley.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for our podcast listeners. If you subscribe today, you can get three months of unlimited digital access for just 99 cents. That’s all of our sports coverage, politics, breaking news, investigations, food and dining, and so much more on AJC.com. Plus, access to our ePaper and our assortment of newsletters. So, join our community by going to subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts that’s subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts so you always know what’s really going on.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup

Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0

Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Aug. 30 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 2 Atlanta United 2, FC Dallas 2

Sept. 16 Atlanta United 5, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 20 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 1

Sept. 23 Atlanta United 4, Montreal 1

Oct. 4 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 2

Oct. 7 Atlanta United 1, Columbus 1

Oct. 21 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

Nov. 1 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 0

Nov. 7 Atlanta United 4, Columbus 2

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
All results in Tuesday’s Fulton election headed for recount2h ago

Georgia scores new legal victory over Alabama in ‘water wars’ challenge
46m ago

Credit: AP

Manchin, possibly a third-party candidate, stresses bipartisanship at UGA event
2h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Janelle Monáe leads strong showing of Grammy’s Atlanta nominees
1h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Janelle Monáe leads strong showing of Grammy’s Atlanta nominees
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hand counts spread in Georgia despite lack of voting machine problems
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tristan Muyumba needs to be ‘monster’ for Atlanta United in Game 3
1h ago
Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson called into USMNT camp
Atlanta United looks to carry momentum into Game 3 on Sunday
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Preview first round of Georgia high school football playoffs
Honoring those who served: Veterans Day events planned across metro Atlanta
1h ago
Winter Lantern Festival makes Georgia debut at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top