BreakingNews
Police investigating violent crash in DeKalb neighborhood
ajc logo
X

Setting up Atlanta United’s playoff chase

Dom Dwyer, forward for Atlanta United, makes a shot on Philadelphia Union goalie Andre Blake during the Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United soccer game on Sept. 17, 2022, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Atlanta United tied Philadelphia Union 0-0. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dom Dwyer, forward for Atlanta United, makes a shot on Philadelphia Union goalie Andre Blake during the Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United soccer game on Sept. 17, 2022, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Atlanta United tied Philadelphia Union 0-0. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United is still alive in the race for the MLS playoffs ... but only barely.

Results from this weekend, both for the team and those it is chasing, weren’t favorable.

First, Atlanta United outplayed Philadelphia but settled for a 0-0 draw.

Second, Cincinnati defeated Real Salt Lake, 2-1, and Miami scored in the last minute to defeat D.C. United, 3-2.

Here are the standings and information relevant to Atlanta United going into the final weeks of the season:

5. Orlando, 45 points, three games remaining

6. Cincinnati, 45 points, three games remaining.

7. Miami, 42 points, three games remaining.

-

8. Columbus, 42 points, three games remaining

9. Atlanta United, 40 points, two games remaining

Atlanta United’s only realistic target is the seventh and final spot. There are myriad scenarios that could play out for the team to clinch the spot and make the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons.

The easiest is for Atlanta United to win its last two games at New England and against NYCFC. That would move it to 46 points. It would need Miami to win three points or less from its last three games. It would also need Columbus to take four points or less from its remaining three games. Atlanta United has the first tiebreaker, number of wins, over Columbus. It doesn’t hold that tiebreaker over Miami, but could depending upon the final results.

Here are the games remaining for the relevant teams, with the opponents’ average points per game:

Orlando: at NYCFC (1.53), at Miami (1.35), vs. Columbus (1.35). The toughest slate of the teams.

Cincinnati: at Seattle (1.26), vs. Chicago (1.09), at D.C. United (0.84). Other than going across the country, this is the easiest slate.

Miami: at Toronto (1.06), vs. Orlando (1.45), vs. Montreal (1.84). Decision day could prove pivotal.

Columbus: vs Red Bulls (1.56), at Charlotte (1.23), at Orlando (1.45). If Columbus defeats Red Bulls, Atlanta United is in trouble.

Atlanta United: at New England (1.19), vs. NYCFC (1.53).

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on twitter @dougrobersonajc, or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

August 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

August 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

August 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

August 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2

August 28 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2

August 31 Philadelphia 4, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 4 Portland 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 10 Atlanta United 4, Toronto 2

Sept. 14 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 0

Sept 17 Atlanta United 0 Philadelphia 0

Oct. 1 at New England, 1:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepts a pass during the second half against the Falcons on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

The winless Falcons aren’t good, but they’re also not half-bad 13h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
23h ago
Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley (24) scores a touchdown during the second half at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ole Miss won 42-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s lackluster run defense gashed frequently by Ole Miss on Saturday
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
22h ago
The Latest
Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco passes the ball while being pressured by Philadelphia's Dániel Gazdag on Saturday in Atlanta. Atlanta United tied Philadelphia Union 0-0. (CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta United starting to build momentum late in MLS season
21h ago
Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 0, Philadelphia 0
23h ago
Atlanta United settles for draw with Philadelphia
Featured
A message by Britain's King Charles III is left on Britain's Queen Elizabeth's coffin at the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Phil Noble

Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
7h ago
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
20h ago
MONDAY’S WEATHER: With fall just ahead, the heat is on for Atlanta
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top