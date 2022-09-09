ajc logo
Info to know: Toronto at Atlanta United

Teammates swarm Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi after he scored a goal in the first half of of an MLS soccer match on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Atlanta United (8-12-9) will host Toronto (9-14-7) in an MLS game Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:38 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports South.

You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.

Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Toronto’s Bob Bradley

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 7-3-4; Toronto on road 2-8-4

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 41/48; Toronto 47/53

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 43.1/42.5; Toronto 37.2/51.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist

Thiago Almada: Four goals, 10 assists

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists

Dom Dwyer: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, seven assists

Toronto

Jonathan Osorio: Nine goals, six assists

Jesus Jimenez: Nine goals, three assists

Federico Bernardeschi: Seven goals, three assists

Lorenzo Insigne: Six goals, two assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistants: Brian Dunn, Jeremy Kieso

Fourth official: Greg Dopka

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Rene Parra

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (ankle)

Out: Josef Martinez (discipline), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).

For Toronto

No information available

WHAT THEY SAID

“I wouldn’t call anyone a problem. For me, they’re all human beings. We are all human beings. We all have good sides and not-so-good sides. The good sides of Josef are massive. He’s a great person, no doubt about it. I think he has a great heart. But as anyone else, we all make mistakes.” — Pineda

“I think we still have a chance. We’ve got four or five games left. We’ve got to try to win every game and try to make the playoffs.” Almada

“I think the focus has been pretty good. You know, the biggest thing for us is, we’re still in it. You know, I think we’re five points out of the playoffs, so we have five games left. And we’re still in it to make a make a playoff push. So for us, we’re just focusing on Toronto and getting three points and kind of hoping just to get on a run and go into playoffs on a real high.” — Andrew Gutman

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Raul Gudino

Right wingback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Juan Jose Purata

Centerback Alan Franco

Centerback Andrew Gutman

Left wingback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Luiz Araujo

Right wing Marcelino Moreno

Striker Ronaldo Cisneros

-

