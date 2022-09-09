Info to know: Toronto at Atlanta United

Atlanta United (8-12-9) will host Toronto (9-14-7) in an MLS game Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:38 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports South.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Toronto’s Bob Bradley
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 7-3-4; Toronto on road 2-8-4
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 41/48; Toronto 47/53
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 43.1/42.5; Toronto 37.2/51.2
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist
Thiago Almada: Four goals, 10 assists
Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists
Dom Dwyer: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, seven assists
Toronto
Jonathan Osorio: Nine goals, six assists
Jesus Jimenez: Nine goals, three assists
Federico Bernardeschi: Seven goals, three assists
Lorenzo Insigne: Six goals, two assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Rosendo Mendoza
Assistants: Brian Dunn, Jeremy Kieso
Fourth official: Greg Dopka
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
AVAR: Rene Parra
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (ankle)
Out: Josef Martinez (discipline), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).
For Toronto
No information available
WHAT THEY SAID
“I wouldn’t call anyone a problem. For me, they’re all human beings. We are all human beings. We all have good sides and not-so-good sides. The good sides of Josef are massive. He’s a great person, no doubt about it. I think he has a great heart. But as anyone else, we all make mistakes.” — Pineda
“I think we still have a chance. We’ve got four or five games left. We’ve got to try to win every game and try to make the playoffs.” — Almada
“I think the focus has been pretty good. You know, the biggest thing for us is, we’re still in it. You know, I think we’re five points out of the playoffs, so we have five games left. And we’re still in it to make a make a playoff push. So for us, we’re just focusing on Toronto and getting three points and kind of hoping just to get on a run and go into playoffs on a real high.” — Andrew Gutman
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Raul Gudino
Right wingback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Juan Jose Purata
Centerback Alan Franco
Centerback Andrew Gutman
Left wingback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Santiago Sosa
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Luiz Araujo
Right wing Marcelino Moreno
Striker Ronaldo Cisneros
