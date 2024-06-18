Info to know: Atlanta United at D.C. United

Atlanta United away record: 1-3-3

D.C. United goals for/against: 25/32

D.C. United expected goals for/against: 31.5/26.3

Atlanta United goals for/against: 24/23

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 27.3/21.9

D.C. United key players

Christian Benteke: 13 goals, two assists

Ted Ku-Dipietro: Two goals, two assists

Mateusz Klich: Two goals, seven assists

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Four goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: Five assists

Jamal Thiare: Four goals

Injury reports (as of June 18)

Atlanta United

Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee), Luis Abram (Copa America), Saba Lobjanidze (Euros) and Bartosz Slisz (Euros)

Questionable: Tyler Wolff (knee) and Stian Gregersen (hamstring)

D.C. United (as of June 17)

Out: Connor Antley (knee), Steven Birnbaum (knee), Jackson Hopkins (back) and Christopher McVey (knee)

What was said?

“He’s (Benteke) fantastic player; they play to his strength. We’re going to come up with specific game plan to their team because you can’t game plan for one person. Miami’s got multiple fantastic players. But if you game plan for one person, somebody else hurts you. And I think you can’t disrespect an opponent like that, or just say it’s just about one player. So we’ll look at the game as a whole and how we can be really specific in this game and be present in that moment and see what we can come up with to get the best result we can.” – Rob Valentino

“We’re trying to get back where we deserve to be or where we want to be. So I say we’ve got to keep working.” – Xande Silva

Officiating crew

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistants: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho and Tyler Wyrostek

Fourth official: JC Griggs

VAR: Greg Dopka

AVAR: Mike Kampmeiner

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Noah Cobb

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Dax McCarty

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Thiago Almada

Midfielder Xande Silva

Striker Daniel Rios

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven in U.S. Open Cup

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.