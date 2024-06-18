Info to know: Atlanta United at D.C. United

Atlanta United (4-8-5) will play at D.C. United (4-7-7) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Audi Field in Washington. The game will be televised for free on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
D.C. United manager: Troy Lesesne
D.C. United home record: 3-3-3
Atlanta United away record: 1-3-3
D.C. United goals for/against: 25/32
D.C. United expected goals for/against: 31.5/26.3
Atlanta United goals for/against: 24/23
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 27.3/21.9
D.C. United key players
Christian Benteke: 13 goals, two assists
Ted Ku-Dipietro: Two goals, two assists
Mateusz Klich: Two goals, seven assists
Atlanta United key players
Thiago Almada: Four goals, two assists
Brooks Lennon: Five assists
Jamal Thiare: Four goals
Injury reports (as of June 18)
Atlanta United
Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee), Luis Abram (Copa America), Saba Lobjanidze (Euros) and Bartosz Slisz (Euros)
Questionable: Tyler Wolff (knee) and Stian Gregersen (hamstring)
D.C. United (as of June 17)
Out: Connor Antley (knee), Steven Birnbaum (knee), Jackson Hopkins (back) and Christopher McVey (knee)
What was said?
“He’s (Benteke) fantastic player; they play to his strength. We’re going to come up with specific game plan to their team because you can’t game plan for one person. Miami’s got multiple fantastic players. But if you game plan for one person, somebody else hurts you. And I think you can’t disrespect an opponent like that, or just say it’s just about one player. So we’ll look at the game as a whole and how we can be really specific in this game and be present in that moment and see what we can come up with to get the best result we can.” – Rob Valentino
“We’re trying to get back where we deserve to be or where we want to be. So I say we’ve got to keep working.” – Xande Silva
Officiating crew
Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
Assistants: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho and Tyler Wyrostek
Fourth official: JC Griggs
VAR: Greg Dopka
AVAR: Mike Kampmeiner
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Noah Cobb
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Stian Gregersen
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Dax McCarty
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Midfielder Thiago Almada
Midfielder Xande Silva
Striker Daniel Rios
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.
July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven in U.S. Open Cup
July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
