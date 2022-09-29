Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada said playing for Argentina was a dream

Playing for Argentina’s national team is a huge compliment for Almada, considering his age (21) and the fact that most of his teammates are standouts for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Almada said it was an important step in his dream of one day playing for a club in Europe. He said his agent hasn’t shared with him if he’s been contacted by any of those clubs.

Right now, Almada stressed his focus is on helping Atlanta United make the MLS playoffs. The team is in ninth place in the East, with 40 points. It trails seventh-place Miami for the seventh and final playoff spot by two points, but Miami has played one less game. Atlanta United will play at New England on Saturday and will host NYCFC on Decision Day on Oct. 9.

He wants to apply lessons he learned in Miami.

“I think I learned to always want to continue to get better, to give your best every day in training, because Messi and other guys on the national team, they’re always working, and they’re never satisfied,” Almada said.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda said he thinks Almada will be even more motivated after getting a taste of playing for the national team. Almada, who has six goals and leads the Five Stripes with 11 assists, agreed.

“Every day that I wake up with motivation for my family, for the club, for all my teammates,” he said. “So I just have to continue working with humility and sacrifice.”

Regarding his family, Almada said the only souvenir he brought back from his experience with the national team was his jersey, which he gave to his father, Diego.

In addition to playing for the national team, Almada was honored by being included on the list for several MLS end-of-season awards Thursday, including MVP.

Almada credited Pineda and his teammates for his nomination. He’s also on the list for Newcomer of the Year and Young Player of the Year.

“I think it’s a credit to the sacrifice and all the work that I put in and now just continuing here to get better,” he said. “Right now we’re focused on these two games trying to get into the playoffs and if not this year, then to continue working and to do it next year.”

