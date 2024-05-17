Info to know: Atlanta United at Nashville

Atlanta United (3-6-3) will play at Nashville (3-4-5) at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at GEODIS Park. The game will be televised by Fox and for free on AppleTV.
Nashville manager: Rumba Munthali (interim)
Nashville home record: 3-1-4
Atlanta United away record: 0-3-2
Nashville goals for/against: 16/19
Nashville expected goals for/against: 15.1/18.5
Atlanta United goals for/against: 16/15
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 17.9/16.6
Atlanta United all-time vs Nashville: 3-3-3, 1-2-2 away
Nashville key players
Sam Surridge: Five goals
Hany Mukhtar: Two goals, four assists
Teal Bunbury: Three goals
Atlanta United key players
Saba Lobjanidze: Two goals, three assists
Brooks Lennon: Four assists
Injury reports (as of May 13)
Atlanta United
Out: Giorgos Giakoumakis (hamstring), Thiago Almada (calf), Derrick Williams (calf) and Tyler Wolff (knee)
Nashville
None reported
Storylines to follow
1. Where will Atlanta United’s offense come from? Giakoumakis and Almada are out with mild injuries. Almada said after Wednesday’s loss at Chicago that it’s possible that he may change the formation. It may deem necessary because the team’s typical 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 isn’t producing much the past few matches, just five goals in the past five, and its chances created has decreased slowly.
2. Nashville new manager bounce? Will Nashville see an interim-manager bounce? The franchise fired Gary Smith on Thursday, with the decision coming after a win. Nashville has struggled since last year’s Leagues Cup. Smith’s termination shouldn’t have been a surprise. Will the players rally around their new interim manager?
Officiating crew
Referee: Drew Fischer
Assistant: Lyes Arfa
Assistant: Mike Nickerson
Fourth: Alexis Da Silva
VAR: Chris Penso
AVAR: Craig Lowry
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Noah Cobb
Centerback Stian Gregersen
Centerback Luis Abram
Right wingback Ronald Hernandez
Left wingback Xande Silva
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Midfielder Nic Firmino
Midfielder Edwin Mosquera
Striker Daniel Rios
Striker Jamal Thiare
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.
May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox
June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.
June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.
July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
