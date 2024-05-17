Info to know: Atlanta United at Nashville

Atlanta United away record: 0-3-2

Nashville goals for/against: 16/19

Nashville expected goals for/against: 15.1/18.5

Atlanta United goals for/against: 16/15

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 17.9/16.6

Atlanta United all-time vs Nashville: 3-3-3, 1-2-2 away

Nashville key players

Sam Surridge: Five goals

Hany Mukhtar: Two goals, four assists

Teal Bunbury: Three goals

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze: Two goals, three assists

Brooks Lennon: Four assists

Injury reports (as of May 13)

Atlanta United

Out: Giorgos Giakoumakis (hamstring), Thiago Almada (calf), Derrick Williams (calf) and Tyler Wolff (knee)

Nashville

None reported

Storylines to follow

1. Where will Atlanta United’s offense come from? Giakoumakis and Almada are out with mild injuries. Almada said after Wednesday’s loss at Chicago that it’s possible that he may change the formation. It may deem necessary because the team’s typical 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 isn’t producing much the past few matches, just five goals in the past five, and its chances created has decreased slowly.

2. Nashville new manager bounce? Will Nashville see an interim-manager bounce? The franchise fired Gary Smith on Thursday, with the decision coming after a win. Nashville has struggled since last year’s Leagues Cup. Smith’s termination shouldn’t have been a surprise. Will the players rally around their new interim manager?

Officiating crew

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant: Lyes Arfa

Assistant: Mike Nickerson

Fourth: Alexis Da Silva

VAR: Chris Penso

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Noah Cobb

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Centerback Luis Abram

Right wingback Ronald Hernandez

Left wingback Xande Silva

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Nic Firmino

Midfielder Edwin Mosquera

Striker Daniel Rios

Striker Jamal Thiare

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.