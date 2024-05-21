Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Center sits on the doorstep of State Farm Arena and on the edge of Centennial Yards, the $5 billion redevelopment of downtown’s Gulch, the tangle of rail lines and parking lots between Five Points and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The renderings show a development that leans into downtown’s sports and tourism attractions.

“When CP (Group) and Rialto execute their vision at The Center, this development will become downtown’s version of The Battery, Ponce City Market and Avalon,” said Nicole Goldsmith, a broker with CBRE in charge of recruiting office tenants to the building. “At the center of Atlanta’s entertainment core ... this will truly be a one-of-a-kind offering in Atlanta’s urban core.”