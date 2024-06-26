Atlanta United’s Homegrown signees excited for rare chance to see U.S. men play

“When were the Olympics here?” No.

“Was it before I was born?” Yes. “I’m going to take a stab and say it was in the ‘80s.” No.

“1977,″ Tyler Wolff said. “Who told you?” he was asked. “Noah Cobb,” who had guessed incorrectly a few minutes earlier.

Yes, before playing at the Georgia Dome in 2015 in the Gold Cup, the last time the U.S. played in Atlanta was in 1977 when it faced China at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

So, some of Atlanta United’s young players, most of whom grew up in Atlanta, are excited to get to watch the U.S. men in person Thursday. It will be the first time that Efrain Morales and Luke Brennan have seen the team play live in person. It will be the second time for Cobb. Jay Fortune has actually played against them. Wolff has seen them a few times.

Still ...

“I think with the World Cup coming, and the new headquarters being built (in Fayette County), it’s a good energy that’s coming back to the Benz and back to Atlanta,” Wolff said. “So yeah, we’re looking forward to it.”

For the success that Atlanta has had with soccer – Atlanta United leads MLS in attendance for the eighth consecutive season among its attendance records, the United States Soccer Federation’s first national training center is being built in Fayetteville, it will host eight World Cup matches in 2026 – it is curious why the U.S. men have played in the city only twice since 1977.

Among the reasons are stadium size – the Georgia Dome and Mercedes-Benz Stadium were/are too big to host most friendlies – stadium playing surface – both are artificial turf but have figured out how to put in sod – date congestion – Mercedes-Benz Stadium rarely has enough open consecutive dates available to have the days needed to put in sod – and competition with other venues who don’t have some of the same factors.

The rarity of the U.S. men playing here is among the reasons it is exciting for some of Atlanta United’s less-experienced players, particularly those who hope to one day play for the team.

“The closer you are to something, the more real it feels,” said Cobb, 18. “And I think having them here, seeing them play, it makes the dream seem a bit more obtainable. And you know that it’s totally different TV and in person. I think seeing it in person is going to be really, really good.”

Brennan, 19, said he thinks that the U.S. men playing here could inspire kids around the city to give soccer a try, or to inspire them.

“I feel like there’s always different soccer cities around the United States, and I feel like Atlanta has always been one,” he said. “So it’ll help grow it even more.”

Morales, 20 and Fortune, 21, grew up in Atlanta, but play for different national teams, so they offer a different perspective. Morales has played for Bolivia’s youth teams, and Fortune has played for Trinidad and Tobago’s senior team.

They are just as excited as the others, in part because they played with Miles Robinson, who left Atlanta United to sign with Cincinnati before this season, and have seen current teammates Caleb Wiley and Brooks Lennon play for the U.S. Robinson was selected to play for the U.S., but hasn’t made an appearance in the tournament.

“There’s always a little bit of connection there,” Fortune said. “So it’s always great to see them do well. At the moment, my focus is a little bit elsewhere, right, in terms of successful national teams, but to see guys that you know playing for the national team, as well as they are is awesome.”

