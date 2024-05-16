Guzan: ‘We need to like roll our sleeves up and be be frickin’ men about this’

“Once you stop beating yourself, you can actually focus on beating the opponent,” McCarty said. “And that’s what we’re missing right now. Because the way we started the game today was unacceptable. And the goal we conceded is unacceptable.”

McCarty said the soft goal is typical of what has been happening in the past seven matches. A mistake is made and players lose confidence too quickly. He said MLS is tough. Margins are small. They have to be just as tough.

But it wasn’t just the moments that resulted in the goal that were unacceptable.

In the best example of what may be missing, Guzan described it as “scandalous” that Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta, at 5-feet, 3-inches tall by far the shortest player on the pitch, won two headers.

“These are things that that aren’t X’s and O’s,” he said, his voice rising. “These are things that, it’s got to hurt more to lose than joy to win. It’s got to hurt. We need to, excuse my language, but we need to like roll our sleeves up and be be frickin’ men about this.”

The problem is these same issues have been happening for years, no matter the manager, no matter the players on the roster, no matter the competition.

Guzan said he can’t put a finger on why it keeps happening. Guzan said the players believe in manager Gonzalo Pineda. And the injuries to several players, many at the same position (centerback, striker) haven’t helped. The team may have lost attacking midfielder Thiago Almada to a calf injury and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to a hamstring and possible concussion, both suffered against Cincinnati. The team will play at Nashville on Saturday. But he said everyone in the locker room is responsible for the poor streak.

Guzan said the players had a “chat” in the locker room after Wednesday’s match.

“We need to draw a line after tonight, and the performances have to be better,” Guzan said. “But even the little things that go into a game, this has got to be the low point. And we’ve got o look forward, we’ve got to we got to move, and it starts with Saturday.”

