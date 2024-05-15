Politics

Biden-Trump debate a first for Atlanta

The city has hosted a vice presidential debate but never a match between the party nominees
Joe Biden, left, clears the way for Senator Bernie Sanders, center, to make a point during a 2019 debate at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Biden, now running for reelection as president, will be back in Atlanta on June 27 to debate former President Donald Trump. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Joe Biden, left, clears the way for Senator Bernie Sanders, center, to make a point during a 2019 debate at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Biden, now running for reelection as president, will be back in Atlanta on June 27 to debate former President Donald Trump. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Atlanta has been host to a vice presidential debate and multiple party primary debates, but there’s never been a general election presidential debate here.

That will change in June, when President Joe Biden joins former President Donald Trump in a forum sponsored by CNN. It will be the first televised clash between them since 2020 and a big get for CNN, which has been challenged by lower ratings and management changes.

Perhaps the highest profile debate here, a forum at Tyler Perry Studios in November 2019, brought together Biden and nine other contenders for the Democratic nomination.

Atlanta was also host to Democratic presidential debates in 1984 and 1992. The GOP candidates were here in 1988, in a debate sponsored by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and held at the Georgia World Congress Center. Another Republican debate in March 1996 at WSB-TV studios was missing Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, who would become the party’s nominee that year.

The 2019 Democratic debate came to Atlanta after lobbying by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. And it landed at Tyler Perry Studios, sidestepping the suburbs for the newly opened $250 million complex near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The other venue contending for the event was the sparkling new performance arts center in Sandy Springs, once-solid Republican territory that has become increasingly competitive.

The 1992 vice presidential debate in Atlanta was one of the most memorable ever, at least for those held for vice presidential candidates.

Republican incumbent Dan Quayle and Democrat Al Gore argued and interrupted each other while the audience hissed.

And when independent James Stockdale, who was H. Ross Perot’s running mate, was asked for an opening statement, the retired Navy vice admiral said, “Who am I? Why am I here?” But Stockdale also delivered a telling comment about the bickering between Gore and Quayle: “I think America is seeing right now why this nation is in gridlock.”

The debate was held at Georgia Tech weeks before Bill Clinton’s victory over incumbent President George Bush.

Clinton appeared in an Atlanta debate that same year. The debate, sponsored by the AJC and WSB-TV, was held at the Carter Center just before the Georgia presidential primary, which Clinton won. Clinton appeared on stage with Jerry Brown and Paul Tsongas. Bob Kerrey joined via satellite.

Retired Vice Adm. James Stockdale speaks during a debate in Atlanta in October 1992, when he was Ross Perot's running mate. His opening statement — “Who am I? Why am I here?” — became part of debate history. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson, File)

