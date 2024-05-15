Biden-Trump debate a first for Atlanta

Atlanta was also host to Democratic presidential debates in 1984 and 1992. The GOP candidates were here in 1988, in a debate sponsored by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and held at the Georgia World Congress Center. Another Republican debate in March 1996 at WSB-TV studios was missing Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, who would become the party’s nominee that year.

The 2019 Democratic debate came to Atlanta after lobbying by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. And it landed at Tyler Perry Studios, sidestepping the suburbs for the newly opened $250 million complex near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The other venue contending for the event was the sparkling new performance arts center in Sandy Springs, once-solid Republican territory that has become increasingly competitive.

The 1992 vice presidential debate in Atlanta was one of the most memorable ever, at least for those held for vice presidential candidates.

Republican incumbent Dan Quayle and Democrat Al Gore argued and interrupted each other while the audience hissed.

And when independent James Stockdale, who was H. Ross Perot’s running mate, was asked for an opening statement, the retired Navy vice admiral said, “Who am I? Why am I here?” But Stockdale also delivered a telling comment about the bickering between Gore and Quayle: “I think America is seeing right now why this nation is in gridlock.”

The debate was held at Georgia Tech weeks before Bill Clinton’s victory over incumbent President George Bush.

Clinton appeared in an Atlanta debate that same year. The debate, sponsored by the AJC and WSB-TV, was held at the Carter Center just before the Georgia presidential primary, which Clinton won. Clinton appeared on stage with Jerry Brown and Paul Tsongas. Bob Kerrey joined via satellite.

Explore Read highlights of the 1992 VP debate from The American Presidency Project