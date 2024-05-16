Republicans pitch plan to replace Rebel leader with Hank Aaron statue

“He used his influence to advance civil rights, inspire entrepreneurship and hammer home the Georgia we know today,” he added.

Kelley’s proposal reopens a long-running debate over who should represent Georgia at the U.S. Capitol. And it comes as other Southern states are revisiting their selections to the National Statuary Hall.

He was quickly echoed by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, the president of the Senate. Jones called Aaron a “hero to Georgians everywhere and deserves to be honored in a way that reflects his stature and his commitment to Georgia values.”

Jones added: “I can’t think of anyone better to be honored with one of our two statues in the U.S. Capitol than Hank Aaron.”

There’s broad consensus over removing Stephens, a white supremacist who was the vice president of the Confederacy and famously denounced the Declaration of Independence’s contention that “all men are created equal.”

But a bipartisan proposal to replace it with the likeness of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the Democratic civil rights leader, failed to gain traction despite support from Gov. Brian Kemp, then-House Speaker David Ralston and then-Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

Credit: Jason Getz Credit: Jason Getz

Federal law signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1864 gave each state the final say on which two statues to display at the U.S. Capitol, and Southern states often deployed the law to honor in the 1920s Confederate war heroes and segregationist leaders.

Georgia’s all-white General Assembly voted in 1926 to use one of its statues to honor Crawford Long, a 19th century physician who pioneered the use of ether in surgery. A year later, lawmakers added a stone version of Stephens to the display.

Even then, the Stephens pick was controversial. An avowed secessionist, Stephens maintained in his famous “Cornerstone Speech” that slavery was the “natural and normal condition” of Black people.

It was seen as a clear political statement at a time when Jim Crow laws and Black voter suppression reigned over the post-Reconstruction South. Nearly a century later, the Stephens statue still stands, though calls to remove his image have intensified amid a broader reckoning of the role of Confederate imagery in modern American society.

One was mounted a few years ago by then-Republican state Rep. Scot Turner, whose measure to supplant Stephens with a statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. went nowhere. He said Wednesday that he applauded the Aaron initiative.

“It’s time to put that statue in a museum and honor a different Georgian in that hallowed place,” said Turner, now a lobbyist at the state Capitol.

Talk of sponsoring an Aaron statue a few years ago never got far.

Some of Stephens’ kin are also open to the idea. In 2017, several of his relatives wrote an open letter to then-Gov. Nathan Deal and legislative leaders calling for the statue and those of other Confederate leaders to be removed so “that the descendants of enslaved people no longer walk beneath them at work and on campus.”

If successful, Georgia would join other states that have withdrawn statues of divisive or racist figures at Statuary Hall.

Florida two years ago replaced the statue of a Confederate general one honoring Mary McLeod Bethune, a Black educator. And North Carolina unveiled a statue of the Rev. Billy Graham to replace one of a white supremacist who served as governor.

Still, even with support from powerful Republicans, an Aaron-for-Stephens trade is not assured.

It can’t be voted on until legislators reconvene in January. Kemp is not taking a stance yet, letting the General Assembly take the lead. Other legislative leaders didn’t immediately weigh in. Kelley said it’s long overdue.

“It’s time Georgia unites,” he said, “and recognizes one of our favorite sons on Capitol Hill.”