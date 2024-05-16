Atlanta United’s Almada, Giakoumakis leave match in Cincinnati

Almada has three goals and one assist this season. He was an MVP finalist last season after scoring 11 goals with 19 assists. He is considered one of the best young talents in the league.

Almada sat down on the turf in the 14th minute and was replaced by Xande Silva. Almada walked to the bench and pointed to his left leg several times before he sat down.

Giakoumakis leads Atlanta United with five goals. His possible concussion happened when he and Miles Robinson collided while competing for a cross.

Atlanta United has a U.S. Open Cup match at Charleston on Tuesday. The team is winless in the past seven MLS matches.

