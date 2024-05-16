Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Almada, Giakoumakis leave match in Cincinnati

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada #10 scores a goal during the match against the D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday May 11, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United)

Credit: Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United

Credit: Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada #10 scores a goal during the match against the D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday May 11, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United)
By
Updated 32 minutes ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Atlanta United may be without two of its best attackers for Saturday’s match at Nashville.

Thiago Almada suffered an injury to his left calf in the first half of Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at Cincinnati. Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis suffered a possible hamstring injury and concussion late in the match. He was also subbed off in the final minutes.

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said Almada felt tightness in his calf during warmups. It grew during the match. Pineda said that Almada and Giakoumakis would be evaluated when the team returns to Atlanta.

Almada has three goals and one assist this season. He was an MVP finalist last season after scoring 11 goals with 19 assists. He is considered one of the best young talents in the league.

Almada sat down on the turf in the 14th minute and was replaced by Xande Silva. Almada walked to the bench and pointed to his left leg several times before he sat down.

Giakoumakis leads Atlanta United with five goals. His possible concussion happened when he and Miles Robinson collided while competing for a cross.

Atlanta United has a U.S. Open Cup match at Charleston on Tuesday. The team is winless in the past seven MLS matches.

