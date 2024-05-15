Atlanta Braves

No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. catches a ball hit by Miami Marlins' Vidal Brujan during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. catches a ball hit by Miami Marlins' Vidal Brujan during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
At around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Braves released their lineup for their series finale versus the Cubs on Wednesday night.

It did not include Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley.

Instead, Adam Duvall was starting in left field and batting sixth. Zack Short was in the lineup at third base and batting ninth. Michael Harris II was slated to bat leadoff in Acuña’s absence.

Braves manager Brian Snitker will speak to reporters around 5 p.m., so he’ll provide updates on Acuña and Riley.

This will be Riley’s third game out of the lineup because of tightness in his left side. The Braves have said Riley is day to day.

Acuña didn’t seem to sustain any apparent injury. He’s batting .245 with a .696 OPS this season. On Sunday and Monday, he was picked off of first base three times in two games.

More to come …

