No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday

Braves manager Brian Snitker will speak to reporters around 5 p.m., so he’ll provide updates on Acuña and Riley.

This will be Riley’s third game out of the lineup because of tightness in his left side. The Braves have said Riley is day to day.

Acuña didn’t seem to sustain any apparent injury. He’s batting .245 with a .696 OPS this season. On Sunday and Monday, he was picked off of first base three times in two games.

More to come …