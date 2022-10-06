Atlanta United training sessions not same heading into NYCFC

“I think it’s an opportunity for all the guys to kind of finish out the season on a strong note, a positive note,” Sejdic said. “Kind of go into the offseason in a good mood and then just look forward to next year. So I think it just, it’s a good way to close it and close it off.”

Pineda and Sejdic said it’s important to them that the team’s supporters see a good performance. The club again will lead MLS in announced average attendance.

“I think without the fans of this club, I don’t think you have a club to begin with,” Sejdic said. “So their energy and their support and their passion, honestly, those fuel, I think that’s what kind of brings a different energy and fire out of us at home. And when they’re rooting for us in that 89th minute, and we’re able to score goals in the last couple of minutes, like it comes from them. It’s that adrenaline, it’s that energy, it’s that passion.

“And it may not be a game that has real value to it, since we are out of playoffs. Nonetheless, I think it’s a game that everyone’s going to leave everything on the field as we prepare for next season. So I think that needs to be on everybody’s mind is we fell short of our objectives this year, but next year we’re going to come back stronger and better.”

