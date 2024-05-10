Atlanta United looks for confidence boost against D.C. United

Manager Gonzalo Pineda said the stats support that the team should have more goals scored, fewer allowed and therefore a much better record (34-3). But when a team loses five consecutive league matches, he understands that the players and their work may suffer.

“I think there are many stats, numbers that are encouraging to the process,” he said. “But when you go to the sixth game, passing five games without winning, the confidence level, the belief of the team, that’s the tricky part, right? We believe that we’re doing some very good things. But the final result is not coming. So it’s just being patient.”

There are certain stats that Pineda will reference after matches, whether it’s a win, loss or draw. The team’s averages during the past five matches indicate that the team’s record should be better than 0-2-3:

Goals: 1.0-1.4

Expected goals: 1.9-1.5

Shots: 18.2-15.4

Shots on goal: 5.0-2.8

Chances created: 13-11.4.

Pineda discussed another one Thursday: expected goals from set pieces. Pineda said that Atlanta United’s expected goals from set pieces is high, while opponents’ should be low. Instead, the results are inversed. Atlanta United is the only team in MLS this season that has yet to score from a set piece, according to whoscored.com. It has allowed four.

“We are creating danger,” Pineda said. “We are creating actions. We are right there. But the outcome is not coming. So of course, we need to continue, we need to be a bit sharper, we need to try to be more clinical.”

A problem in this area for Atlanta United on Saturday is that D.C. United, led by Christian Benteke, is good at set pieces, with two goals already. It has allowed three, which may be good for Atlanta United.

Pineda simplified tactics against Charlotte on Tuesday to try to improve the player’s confidence. Nic Firmino, who scored two goals, said it helped. The team went back to its basics of possession, passing and moving, and switching the ball from one side of the pitch to the other.

“Having belief in the process, having belief in these moments in the season, it’s a long season, you always go through these type of periods, it’s how we get back to normal, how we get back to where we are,” Pineda said.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.