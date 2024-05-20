4 dead, 5 injured in Bartow County crash on I-75

Four people were killed, including a teenager, and five others were injured Sunday in a five-vehicle crash on I-75 South in Bartow County, authorities confirmed.

The deadly wreck happened at around 6 p.m. just north of the Red Top Mountain Road exit, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A Kia van was traveling north when it crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes, colliding with a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Toyota 4Runner, the GSP said. Those vehicles were then struck by a commercial vehicle. The Chevy was also hit in the rear by a Hyundai SUV, officials said.

The victims in the Kia were identified as 43-year-old Dakarai Mason, 35-year-old Erin Mason and 15-year-old Brandon Crawford by the Bartow coroner. The driver of the Toyota, 21-year-old Aimee Odom, was also killed. All four were from Cartersville.