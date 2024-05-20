BreakingNews
4 dead, 5 injured in Bartow County crash on I-75

Five vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday on I-75 South.

By
Updated 1 hour ago

Four people were killed, including a teenager, and five others were injured Sunday in a five-vehicle crash on I-75 South in Bartow County, authorities confirmed.

The deadly wreck happened at around 6 p.m. just north of the Red Top Mountain Road exit, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A Kia van was traveling north when it crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes, colliding with a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Toyota 4Runner, the GSP said. Those vehicles were then struck by a commercial vehicle. The Chevy was also hit in the rear by a Hyundai SUV, officials said.

The victims in the Kia were identified as 43-year-old Dakarai Mason, 35-year-old Erin Mason and 15-year-old Brandon Crawford by the Bartow coroner. The driver of the Toyota, 21-year-old Aimee Odom, was also killed. All four were from Cartersville.

The driver of the Chevy was flown to the hospital, while two passengers in the Kia and two people in the Hyundai were also transported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

