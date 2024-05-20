4 dead, 5 injured in Bartow County crash on I-75

Four people were killed, including a teenager, and five others were injured Sunday in a five-vehicle crash on I-75 South in Bartow County, authorities confirmed.
The deadly wreck happened at around 6 p.m. just north of the Red Top Mountain Road exit, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A Kia van was traveling north when it crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes, colliding with a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Toyota 4Runner, the GSP said. Those vehicles were then struck by a commercial vehicle. The Chevy was also hit in the rear by a Hyundai SUV, officials said.
The victims in the Kia were identified as 43-year-old Dakarai Mason, 35-year-old Erin Mason and 15-year-old Brandon Crawford by the Bartow coroner. The driver of the Toyota, 21-year-old Aimee Odom, was also killed. All four were from Cartersville.
The driver of the Chevy was flown to the hospital, while two passengers in the Kia and two people in the Hyundai were also transported.
