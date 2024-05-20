Police: Speed was factor in reckless-driving arrest of Georgia football player

ATHENS – Speed was a factor when Georgia football player Sacovie White was arrested and jailed early Saturday morning for reckless driving, according to police.

The arresting officer’s report, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday morning via an open-records request, said White was “traveling at a high speed” the wrong way down East Clayton Street with a passenger hanging out a window of his Orange Dodge Charge. Observed by an Athens-Clarke County police officer parked in his patrol car close by, White was pulled over at 2:06 a.m. Saturday at the corner of East Clayton and Lumpkin Street in downtown Athens.

White “showed complete disregard for the safety of his passengers, himself and innocent civilians” and “posed a threat to public safety” as he incident occurred during “a time of high pedestrian traffic as people were leaving bars and trying to catch Ubers,” according to the officer’s report.