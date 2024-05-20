Police: Speed was factor in reckless-driving arrest of Georgia football player

BreakingNews
ATHENS – Speed was a factor when Georgia football player Sacovie White was arrested and jailed early Saturday morning for reckless driving, according to police.

The arresting officer’s report, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday morning via an open-records request, said White was “traveling at a high speed” the wrong way down East Clayton Street with a passenger hanging out a window of his Orange Dodge Charge. Observed by an Athens-Clarke County police officer parked in his patrol car close by, White was pulled over at 2:06 a.m. Saturday at the corner of East Clayton and Lumpkin Street in downtown Athens.

White “showed complete disregard for the safety of his passengers, himself and innocent civilians” and “posed a threat to public safety” as he incident occurred during “a time of high pedestrian traffic as people were leaving bars and trying to catch Ubers,” according to the officer’s report.

Once stopped, however, White complied with police commands and was detained and searched without incident. Cited for reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a one-way street, White’s car was impounded and he was transported to Athens-Clarke County Jail. He was booked at 3:04 a.m. and released on bond one hour later.

White’s arrest was the 17th of a Georgia football player since a fatal crash involving alcohol and speeding claimed the lives of two members of the football team and injured two others on Jan. 15, 2023.

White is a freshman wide receiver from Cartersville was joined the program in January.

