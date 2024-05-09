BreakingNews
Atlanta United’s Stian Gregersen out for match against D.C. United

Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) and New England Revolution forward Giacomo Vrioni (9) battle for the ball during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 4-1. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

By
16 minutes ago

Atlanta United centerback Stian Gregersen entered the concussion protocol and will not be available for Saturday’s match against D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Gregersen sustained the injury in the first half of Tuesday’s match against Charlotte Independence in the U.S. Open Cup. He was replaced by Noah Cobb, who paired with Efrain Morales.

Atlanta United’s healthy centerbacks as of Thursday for Saturday’s match are Cobb, Morales and Luis Abram. Derrick Williams remains out.

Striker Jamal Thiare worked out individually Thursday. He also will not be available for Saturday.

Atlanta United has a busy stretch of matches coming. After D.C. United, it will play at Cincinnati on Wednesday, at Nashville on May 18, at Charleston in the U.S. Open Cup on May 21 or May 22, and against LAFC on May 25.

Gregersen was purchased by Atlanta United in the winter window. Because of myriad injuries, he has four appearances from the 10 MLS games, including three starts.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

