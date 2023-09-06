A schedule for Atlanta United players in international play

Credit: AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

Atlanta United
By
21 minutes ago
X

Here’s a guide for watching or following Atlanta United’s players who were called up by their national teams:

Luis Abram, Peru, World Cup qualification

  • vs. Paraguay, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
  • vs. Brazil, 10 p.m. Tuesday

Thiago Almada, Argentina, World Cup qualification

  • vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. Thursday
  • vs. Bolivia, 4 p.m. Tuesday

Derrick Etienne, Haiti, Concacaf Nations League

  • vs. Cuba, 4 p.m. Friday
  • vs. Jamaica, 8:06 p.m. Tuesday

Giorgos Giakoumakis, Greece, Euro qualification

  • vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m. Thursday
  • vs. Gibraltar, 2:45 p.m. Sunday

Saba Lobjanidze, Georgia, Euro qualification

  • vs. Spain, noon Friday, Fox Sports
  • vs. Norway, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday

Efrain Morales, Bolivia, World Cup qualification

  • vs. Brazil, 8:45 p.m. Friday
  • vs. Argentina, 4 p.m. Tuesday

Miles Robinson, U.S., friendlies

  • vs. Uzbekistan, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, TNT Telemundo
  • vs. Oman, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, TNT

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup

Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0

Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Aug. 30 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 2 Atlanta United 2, FC Dallas 2

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 5 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA

OPINION: Bullets are flying across Georgia and mayors are asking for help
OPINION: "John Adams" comes to the rescue of another Stop the Stealer
