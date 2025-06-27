NBA draft resumes with trades, early selections of All-Americans Broome and Kalkbrenner

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA draft resumed Thursday night with a trade and the deals appeared likely to continue throughout the second round.

The Phoenix Suns opened it by taking Rasheer Fleming after agreeing to acquire the pick earlier Thursday from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Wolves still made the No. 31 pick, but Phoenix and Minnesota had worked out the swap a few hours earlier, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not officially announced.