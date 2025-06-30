Dolphins trading CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith to Steelers for S Minkah Fitzpatrick

A person familiar with the trade confirmed that the Dolphins will get Fitzpatrick, who returns to the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2018. He had been displeased with his role in Miami and requested a trade before being sent to the Steelers in 2019.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams have not made an official announcement. The terms have been agreed upon and are pending physicals.

Smith had one of the best years of his career in his lone season in Miami after signing a two-year deal as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season.

The veteran tight end hoped that his career-best 884-yard, 8-touchdown season might lead to a pay increase with the Dolphins, with whom he preferred to stay.

Instead, he's re-joining Arthur Smith, currently the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh, whom he was with in Tennessee and Atlanta.

Smith will get a one-year contract extension for $12 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

