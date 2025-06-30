Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

James Pearce Jr. seen as Falcons’ top DROY candidate

Jared Verse won the defensive rookie-of-the year award in 2024.
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker (11) runs a drill as James Pearce Jr. (27) looks during the Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker (11) runs a drill as James Pearce Jr. (27) looks during the Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The Falcons selected pass rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round of the NFL draft this year.

Last season, Rams pass rusher Jared Verse, who was taken 19th overall, was named the 2024 NFL defensive rookie of the year by The Associated Press.

Pro Football Sports Network analyst Jacob Infante selected one player from each NFL team with the best chance to claim the defensive rookie-of-the-year (DROY) honors in 2025. He selected Pearce, who was selected 26th overall, as the Falcons’ top candidate.

“The Atlanta Falcons double-dipped on edge rushers in Round 1, selecting Jalon Walker (who was selected 15th overall) and trading up for James Pearce Jr. in the back end of the round,” Infante wrote. “Both are talented players, but I give Pearce the slight edge for DROY contention.”

The award is the most impactful way for first-year defenders to make their presence known around the NFL.

“Pearce led the SEC with 10 sacks in 2023, and he followed up with 7.5 more sacks in 2024,” Infante wrote. “His elite athleticism off the edge gives him serious pass-rushing juice. Five of the last six DROY winners were edge rushers; Pearce should be a front-runner if he lives up to expectations.”

Infante noted that all 32 of the past winners of defensive rookie of the year have reached at least one Pro Bowl, with 25 making multiple appearances. Since the inception of the award in 1967, 12 winners have gone to enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Prospective draft picks gather on stage for a photo before the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

2025 NBA draft tracker: list of first-round picks

Dolphins are trading CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith to the Steelers for S Minkah Fitzpatrick

With Ace Bailey drafted, Georgia basketball claims what no other state can

With his NBA draft selection, Ace Bailey’s journey from McEachern to the league highlights a trend in Georgia hoops that no other state can quite match.

The Latest

Dade City, Florida, artist Jerry Farmer (right) presents a painting to Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and his fiancee' Olivia Carter at a street-naming ceremony in Dade City on June 28, 2025. (Photo by Hanna Fox Maglio)

Credit: Mandatory photo credit: Hanna Fox Maglio

Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. celebrated by his Florida hometown

Is NFC South ready to rise again? Insiders look into teams in the division.

Falcons’ Arthur Blank testified in NFLPA’s anti-collusion grievance

Featured

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch

Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.

23m ago

Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth

Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.

GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service

The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.