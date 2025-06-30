Credit: Mandatory photo credit: Hanna Fox Maglio Credit: Mandatory photo credit: Hanna Fox Maglio

To fully understand that, you need to know a little bit about Dade City and how deeply the Penix name runs through it. For generations, Penix’s relatives have been prominent city leaders, teachers and police officers. His father, Michael Penix Sr., was a star running back and defensive back at Pasco High School (the city’s only high school) in the early 1990s when the Pirates had one of the most dominant football programs in Florida.

The younger Penix took his first steps in an end zone at Pasco’s home field (W.F. Edwards Stadium) and dominated the town’s youth leagues in multiple sports while growing up. But, now more than ever, the Penix name is permanently — and literally — stamped on Dade City. In a ceremony that drew about 500 people the day before the camp, Dade City’s Fifth Street (just off the town’s main drag) officially was renamed Michael Penix Jr. Street.

“That sign is not just a sign,” Dade City Mayor Pro Tem Angel Woodard said at the street-renaming event. “It’s a symbol to the next generation that dreams can come true if you work hard. Michael Penix Jr. represents a relentless spirit, who sometimes was overlooked and sometimes was an underdog but succeeded because he persevered and refused to give up.”

In part, Woodard was referring to Penix’s high school football career. Much to the chagrin of local residents, the best football player ever to walk the streets of Dade City didn’t graduate from Pasco High like most of his family members. Penix spent his freshman and sophomore years there as the backup quarterback. He was poised to become the starter as a junior, but a new coach arrived with plans to run the wishbone offense.

Penix and those around him didn’t think that was a good fit for his skill set. He transferred to Tampa Bay Tech (in Tampa) and blossomed as a drop-back passer in his junior and senior years.

“The past is in the past, and it doesn’t matter anymore,” Penix’s father said. “Everything worked out great for him.”

At the camp, it was obvious that a big part of Penix has never really left Dade City behind. About 300 boys and girls (ages 8 to 14) from Dade City and surrounding communities got a firsthand sample what Penix is all about. From start to finish, it was obvious Penix was running the show — just like a quarterback is supposed to do. Penix picked up the tab for the camp, where every child got a T-shirt and a boxed lunch. More important, every camper got a chance to interact with an NFL quarterback who clearly was fully invested in the event.

Penix constantly moved from group to group, offering individualized instructions and encouragement. He threw countless passes to the campers and signed autographs. As the camp ended, Penix gathered the children into a massive huddle, told them the camp will be an annual event and offered perhaps his most impactful words of the day as he reflected on his path, which included prolific stops at Indiana University and the University of Washington, to becoming a first-round pick in last year’s NFL draft.

“When you’re from a small town, you have to grind and grind,” Penix told the campers. “You have to go above and beyond. You can’t just do what everyone else does. You have to do more than everyone else.”

That’s the same attitude Penix will bring as he begins his second training camp with the Falcons in a few weeks.

“He’s always been calm, but I think he’s more comfortable now, after being in it for a year,” Penix’s father said.

This training camp will be different from the last when Penix was the backup to Kirk Cousins This time, Penix will begin camp as the Falcons’ projected opening-day starter and will get the first-team reps. Penix, who started the final three games of last season, said he’s ready for the role. Unlike his rookie year, Penix has had a full offseason to work with his teammates. But he said there still is plenty of work to accomplish as he gets ready for the season.

“I need to keep working and getting my teammates to believe in me,” Penix said. “I’m not a rah-rah guy. But the more I get to work with my teammates the more they’ll believe in me.”

Over the weekend, it was obvious the people of Dade City already believe.