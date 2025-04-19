AJC’S 2025 position-by-position 11-part draft series

Atlanta Falcons
Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker celebrates a third down stop against Notre Dame for the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The NFL draft is set to be held Thursday through Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Falcons hold the 15th overall pick in draft and former Georgia standout Jalon Walker is expected to be drafted in the top 10.

Here are the links to the AJC’S 2025 position-by-position 10-part draft series written by staff writers D. Orlando Ledbetter and Gabriel Burns:

Part 1, DEFENSIVE LINEMEN -- Michigan’s Mason Graham heads a deep defensive tackle group | Top 10 defensive linemen

Part 2, LINEBACKERS -- Georgia’s Jalon Walker one of top defenders in the NFL draft | Top 10 linebackers

Part 3, CORNERBACKS -- Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter hopes to play both ways | Top 10 cornerbacks

Part 4, PASS RUSHERS -- Draft is full with an array of pass-rushing options | Top 10 pass rushers

Part 5, SAFETIES -- Georgia’s Malaki Starks, Dan Jackson pro safety prospects | Top 10 safeties

Part 6, OFFENSIVE LINEMEN -- How early will former Georgia center Jared Wilson go in the NFL draft? | Top 10 offensive linemen

Part 7, TIGHT ENDS -- Penn State’s Tyler Warren is no Brock Bowers, but he’s pretty darn good | Top 10 tight ends

Part 8, WIDE RECEIVERS -- Wide receivers ‘OK,’ but lack star power of recent years | Top 10 wide receivers

Part 9, RUNNING BACKS -- Trevor Etienne among running backs hoping to surprise in rookie year | Top 10 running backs

Part 10, SPECIAL TEAMERS -- With kickoff return emphasized, NFL teams looking for game-breakers in this year’s draft | Top special teamers

Part 11, QUARTERBACKS -- Fewer quarterback prospects for this year’s NFL draft after record-setting 2024 | Top 10 quarterbacks

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) reacts after making a tackle as Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) is shown on the play during the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Atlanta Falcons have never drafted a player from the University of Georgia in the first or second round of the NFL draft.

After a spectacular performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, Jared Wilson will likely be the top center taken in the NFL draft.

Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) is grabbed by a group of Clemson defenders including linebacker Barrett Carter (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in 2024, in Tallahassee, Florida. (Colin Hackley/AP Photo)

Credit: AP

1h ago

2h ago

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.