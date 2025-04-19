AJC’S 2025 position-by-position 11-part draft series

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The NFL draft is set to be held Thursday through Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The Falcons hold the 15th overall pick in draft and former Georgia standout Jalon Walker is expected to be drafted in the top 10.
Here are the links to the AJC’S 2025 position-by-position 10-part draft series written by staff writers D. Orlando Ledbetter and Gabriel Burns:
Part 1, DEFENSIVE LINEMEN -- Michigan’s Mason Graham heads a deep defensive tackle group | Top 10 defensive linemen
Part 2, LINEBACKERS -- Georgia’s Jalon Walker one of top defenders in the NFL draft | Top 10 linebackers
Part 3, CORNERBACKS -- Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter hopes to play both ways | Top 10 cornerbacks
Part 4, PASS RUSHERS -- Draft is full with an array of pass-rushing options | Top 10 pass rushers
Part 5, SAFETIES -- Georgia’s Malaki Starks, Dan Jackson pro safety prospects | Top 10 safeties
Part 6, OFFENSIVE LINEMEN -- How early will former Georgia center Jared Wilson go in the NFL draft? | Top 10 offensive linemen
Part 7, TIGHT ENDS -- Penn State’s Tyler Warren is no Brock Bowers, but he’s pretty darn good | Top 10 tight ends
Part 8, WIDE RECEIVERS -- Wide receivers ‘OK,’ but lack star power of recent years | Top 10 wide receivers
Part 9, RUNNING BACKS -- Trevor Etienne among running backs hoping to surprise in rookie year | Top 10 running backs
Part 10, SPECIAL TEAMERS -- With kickoff return emphasized, NFL teams looking for game-breakers in this year’s draft | Top special teamers
Part 11, QUARTERBACKS -- Fewer quarterback prospects for this year’s NFL draft after record-setting 2024 | Top 10 quarterbacks
