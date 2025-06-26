With Newell leading the way, Georgia qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2015 season. The Bulldogs went 20-13 last season.

It was a short stay for Georgia as it was pummeled by Gonzaga, but Newell did his best to finish with 20 points and 8 rebounds in the loss.

“I’d just say the college experience was amazing,” Newell said after the defeat. “Wearing the G on my chest, it’s something I’ll never take for granted. I’m just so blessed to have teammates and a wonderful coach, Coach White, helping me through the process. And I’ll just take it all in.”

White raved about the impact Newell had from the moment he stepped foot on campus last summer. The season in Athens was a special one for him, as Newell got a chance to play with his brother Jaden, a walk-on.

“He’s unfazed. He has been since our first game,” White said of Asa Newell prior to the NCAA Tournament. “We knew a week in — probably a month in that he was special. We’re winding down here. He’s never had a bad practice. He’s never had a bad day. He’s the same guy every day.”

Newell’s motor and athleticism are a big reason he has been taken in the first round of this draft.

If there is something Newell will have to improve upon at the next level, it is his 3-point shooting. Newell made only 26 of his 89 attempts at Georgia, converting at a 29% clip. There are also some questions about what position Newell might play, as he doesn’t have ideal height of wingspan to be a true center at the next level.

Even with the questions about his potential, Newell should still impact winning at the next level.

“He’s still going to be compliant in terms of making winning plays, passing to the guy that’s open, chasing offensive rebounds, closing out correctly,” White said. “He’s a winning player. He’s been a huge pleasure to coach. He’s a great teammate. He is humility. He is consistency. He’s a stud.”

In heading to the NBA, Newell joins fellow former Bulldogs in Edwards, Nic Claxton and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

