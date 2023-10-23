ESPN BET Colorado Promo Code: Launch + Offer Details (Nov. 2023)

ESPN BET Colorado is expected to touch down in the state sometime in November and you’ll definitely want to be privy to the top ESPN BET Colorado promo code when they do. We’re expecting the ESPN BET sportsbook to jump into the Colorado sports betting market with a big splash, and we’ve got all the details you need to know about it.

Make sure you read on for ESPN BET Colorado promo code information, launch date details, and more.

ESPN BET Colorado Promo Code Details

While the ESPN BET promo code has not gone live in Colorado just yet, we have some important details for this upcoming legal sports betting launch to be aware of.

ESPN BET Colorado Promo Code ESPN BET Colorado Promo Code Details ESPN BET Colorado Launch Date November 2023 (Expected) ESPN BET CO Promo Code TBD Minimum Deposit $10 (Expected) Minimum Betting Age 21 ESPN BET Colorado Betting App iOS (App Store), Android (Google Play) ESPN BET Legal States Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia (Expected) ESPN BET Colorado Deposit Methods Debit Card, Credit Card, PayPal, ACH transfer, e-check, Apple Pay, PayNearMe, wire transfer (Expected)

The Barstool Sportsbook previously had a $1,000 first bet insurance welcome bonus for new users. There’s a chance we could see something similar with the ESPN BET Colorado promo code, but the hope is that they may go with a more palatable “Bet/Get” offer to compete with the likes of DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook as well as bonuses from top-tier brands in the sports betting industry like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and Bet365.

Other components of the ESPN BET Colorado sportsbook should be pretty similar to what they were when PENN Entertainment operated under the Barstool Sports banner before the rebrand to ESPN. The minimum deposit should stay similar at $10 while the ESPN BET Colorado mobile app will be available on Apple and Android devices for users.

There’s also a good chance that the ESPN BET sports betting app will launch in New York, North Carolina, Kentucky, and more in the future as well depending on the approval of sports betting licenses in those states.

When Is ESPN BET Colorado Available?

The general consensus out there is that ESPN BET Colorado will be part of the greater ESPN BET launch sometime in November 2023. This sentiment was essentially confirmed by Jay Snowden, president and CEO of PENN Entertainment, who said that ESPN BET will be available “certainly before Thanksgiving” during an earnings call.

Since Barstool Sportsbook already held a sports betting license for the state of Colorado, ESPN BET will absorb that license in order to be able to operate come launch day. This is great for football fans looking to wager with the sportsbook come playoffs and Super Bowl.

Expected ESPN BET Colorado Promo Code Details

Since we’re still unsure about the exact nature of the ESPN BET Colorado promo code right now, we can’t offer concrete details about the sportsbook promo code just yet.

As mentioned above, PENN Entertainment previously offered a $1,000 first bet insurance for new players under the Barstool brand, so there may be a chance we see that sportsbook bonus carry over. That said, there is good reason to believe the ESPN BET Colorado promo code will be some a little more enticing for new customers to keep up with DraftKings and FanDuel’s stranglehold on sports betting market share in the United States.

It wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility to see the ESPN BET Colorado promo code be a “Bet/Get” offer that is more in line with sportsbooks like DraftKings, FanDuel, and Bet365. Whatever they do decide on, we know that the ESPN BET bonus code will unlock one of the best sportsbook welcome offers around.

How to Claim the ESPN BET Colorado Bonus Code

Getting your hands on a sweet ESPN BET Colorado bonus code should be a simple and straightforward process for sports fans and sports bettors, no matter what the ESPN BET welcome offer in the state ends up being.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what to expect:

Download the ESPN BET sportsbook app on launch day in Colorado Complete the sign-up process to get your new ESPN BET Colorado account up and running Make your first deposit into your ESPN BET Colorado account Place your first bet on any sport of your choosing Use any bonus bet credits from the ESPN BET Colorado bonus code to continue wagering

Since ESPN BET Colorado is a rebrand from the Barstool Sportsbook Colorado, it’s still unclear whether Barstool users will need to create a completely new account or if they’ll simply see it swapped over when ESPN BET Colorado goes live.

Once live, make sure you carefully read over any applicable terms and conditions (T&Cs) that may apply to the ESPN BET Colorado promo code so you’re not in the dark on any subtleties of the offer such as rollover requirements or any other necessary prerequisites that need to be met before you can cash out.

What Sports Can I Bet on With the ESPN Sportsbook in Colorado?

Once you have your ESPN BET Colorado promo code in hand and ready to rock, here’s where the real fun begins. The ESPN BET mobile app and site is going to have a ton of exciting sports and leagues for you to wager such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. There’s also going to be lots of great betting types to choose from including the moneyline, parlays, spreads, live betting, and more.

Since ESPN has partnerships with combat sports organizations such as the UFC in MMA and Top Rank in boxing, you can also rest assured knowing you’ll be covered on fight night. Barstool Sportsbook also had good betting coverage when it came to soccer, golf, and tennis, so you can expect those to carry over from the Barstool betting platform to ESPN BET.

But since you’re in Colorado, here’s a few teams we think you might be interested in wagering on:

Denver Broncos (NFL)

The Denver Broncos might be far removed from their heyday in the late 1990s, but the team is still as popular as ever and they bring out tons of support whenever they show up at Empower Field at Mile High. We’ll see if the Broncos can capture their first Super Bowl since 2015 at some point in the near future.

Denver Nuggets (NBA)

The Denver Nuggets earned their first NBA title in 2023 after taking down Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. Thanks to the efforts of superstars like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets have proven time and time again why they’re one of the very best NBA teams of the modern era. They play out of Ball Arena in downtown Denver, which first opened in 1999.

Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

Another Colorado-based franchise with a recent championship to its name, the Avalanche earned their third Stanley Cup in 2022 with Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon at the helm. Despite a more recent first round exit courtesy of the Los Angeles Kings in 2023, the Avalanche still have a great team and plenty left in the tank for another run. The Avalanche, like their NBA counterpart Nuggets, also call Ball Arena home.

Colorado Rockies (MLB)

With no World Series to their name yet, the Colorado Rockies might be the least accomplished professional sports team out of the Centennial State right now but they’re steadily working on a rebuild to hopefully get them more competitive in the NL West at some point in the future. They are based out of Coors Field in downtown Denver, which opened in 1995.

Colorado Buffaloes (NCAA College Football)

When you have Deion “Primetime” Sanders as your head coach, you know things are going to be exciting. The Buffaloes have become a darling of the college football realm with “Primetime” as bench boss and their mainstream attention continues to grow as they look for their first national title since 1990. They play out of Folsom Field at the University of Colorado campus in Boulder.

Other ESPN BET Colorado Bonuses to Know About

Once live, ESPN BET Colorado will more than likely have a number of different types of promos to offer users even after they sign up with the sportsbook. Along with first deposit bonus, here are some other types of ESPN BET Colorado bonuses you might see once the online sports betting brand is up and running:

Deposit Match

Odds Boosts

Parlay Insurance

Bonus Bets

Event Promos

Rewards Program

There’s a good chance ESPN BET Colorado will bring at least some of these types of all-user bonuses to the state as they roll out. These are perfect bonuses to take advantage of as a recurring user because you’ll be able to get even more value out of your overall betting experience with the brand.

States where ESPN BET promo code is available

Thanks to PENN Entertainment already holding online sports betting licenses in a number of states (due to previous ventures with Barstool Sportsbook), it’s expected that the ESPN BET promo code could go live in a multitude of locations at launch.

Here are the states where the ESPN BET promo could launch in November 2023:

