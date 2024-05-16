Crime & Public Safety

Rev. Al Sharpton to speak at funeral of airman shot by Florida deputy

Visitation is today, funeral is Friday
Mika Fortson, mother of Roger Fortson, a U.S. Navy airman, holds a photo of her son during a news conference with Attorney Ben Crump, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. Fortson was shot and killed by police in his apartment on May 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Mika Fortson, mother of Roger Fortson, a U.S. Navy airman, holds a photo of her son during a news conference with Attorney Ben Crump, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. Fortson was shot and killed by police in his apartment on May 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
U.S. civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton is among those scheduled to speak at the funeral for Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson, who was shot and killed May 3 by a Florida deputy. The service is planned for 11 a.m. Friday at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest.

A public viewing and visitation will be held today from noon to 8 p.m.

Flower bouquets, a pair of combat boots and an open bottle of beer are among a growing number of items left by mourners this week outside the Okaloosa County, Florida apartment where Fortson was shot. He graduated from DeKalb County’s McNair High School, then joined the Air Force, in 2019.

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, shows Senior Airman Roger Fortson in a Dec. 24, 2019, photo. (U.S. Air Force via AP, File)

He was 23.

Authorities say the deputy was responding to a call about a disturbance at Fortson’s apartment complex and that Fortson was holding a gun when he answered the door. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, accused the deputy of going to the wrong apartment and has called the shooting unjustified.

ExploreQuestions and grief linger at the apartment door where a deputy killed a US airman

Fortson, who was Black, answered the door while holding a gun that appeared to be pointed at the ground, according to body camera footage reviewed by The Associated Press. Within a few seconds, the deputy shot Fortson six times, only then yelling for him to drop his weapon.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said the deputy acted in self-defense, and rejected assertions that law enforcement had come to the wrong apartment. Crump said that Fortson was on a FaceTime call with his girlfriend at the time and remained skeptical that the deputy had the right unit.

ExploreExperts say gun alone doesn’t justify deadly force in fatal shooting of Florida airman

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

A small shrine is pictured Monday, May 13, 2024, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. at the door of an apartment where a Florida deputy shot and killed Senior Airman Roger Fortson. The shrine includes a long wooden plank, anchored by two sets of aviator wings and a black marker to leave thoughts, a Stella Artois, and combat boots and an American Flag. As the unit takes a day to grieve and prepare for a funeral Friday, May 17, questions remain about the shooting. (AP Photo)

Fortson’s body was brought back to Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon and escorted from the plane by the Delta Honor Guard.

The body of Senior Airman Roger Fortson returns to Atlanta via Air Force dignified transfer at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Fortson, a 23-year-old active-duty Senior Airman, was fatally shot by a Florida Sheriff’s Deputy on May 3. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

In an op-ed for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, New Birth’s Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant described Fortson as a brilliant young man who rose to the rank of senior airman and was a leader among the troops at Hurlburt Field, where he was stationed.

Bryant, who delivered Freddie Gray’s eulogy in 2015, said speaking at Fortson’s funeral service will be “de ja vu all over again.”

ExploreAirman shot by deputy doted on little sister and aimed to buy mom a house, family says

“I could say many great things about Roger, described as a doting older brother and his mother’s dream, and all that he accomplished in his 23 years of life, but if allowed to let my humanness eclipse my pastoral assignment for a few moments, I would tell you that I’m just an angry Black man and there ain’t no way I can sit here and be silent,” Bryant wrote.

“The hard truth is that in the United States of America, whether you’re a corner boy on a bike in Baltimore City or a decorated airman in the U.S. Air Force, you’re equally susceptible to fall at the hands of law enforcement.”

