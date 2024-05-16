If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, head to Virginia-Highland for its annual Porchfest. You’ll be able to enjoy plenty of free music, shop at art vendors and more. Or to see performances from Sister Hazel and seven other bands, buy tickets to the Roswell Music Festival.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Virginia Highland District Porchfest

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Free music; some Kids Corner events are free while others are ticketed; $25 Rock ‘n’ Run. Virginia-Highland district, Atlanta.

Listen to live music, shop at art vendors and food trucks, let the kids play in the Kids Corner and dress up in your favorite rock star costume to run a mile in the Rock ‘n’ Run.

Midtown Garden Stroll

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Free. Midtown’s Historic Garden District, Atlanta.

Explore some of Midtown’s most impressive private gardens on a self-guided tour, shop at the Garden Stroll Market, listen to live music, and purchase tasty bites and drinks.

Atlanta Streets Alive

1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Free. Peachtree Street between 15th and Mitchell streets.

Bike, walk, skate, dance and play as this section of Peachtree Street is temporarily turned into a park space.

Cobb

Marietta Greek Festival

4-10:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 19. $5 general admission, $10 weekend pass, $20 Mediterranean Mix (includes one admission ticket and $25 gift card valid at all food tents,) $85 Family Pass (includes five admission tickets and $75 gift card value at all food tents). Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 3431 Trickum Road NE, Marietta. 770-924-8080.

Be Greek for a day — or three — and treat yourself to food favorites like souvlaki, shop at vendors, enjoy traditional dance performances and tour the church.

Movies at the Strand: ‘Wayne’s World’

8 p.m. Friday, May 17. $12. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Party on with Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey) in this 1992 pop-culture comedy. For a free, live preshow concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ, arrive 30 minutes early.

An Evening of Classic Hip-Hop

7 p.m. Saturday, May 18. $59 and up. Free parking. Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. 770-819-7765.

Have fun at an evening of classic hip-hop with Juvenile, Bun B, DJ Quik, Ying Yang Twins and Young Bloodz. You can bring your own food, drinks and coolers to the outdoor venue, but food vendors will be on-site.

DeKalb

Kirkwood Spring Fling

8 a.m. 5K road race, noon-8 p.m. festival. Saturday, May 18. $40 5K, $50 wing fling, $30 tour of homes, $20 kids area wristband with $10 for an additional child. Bessie Branham Park, 2051 Delano St. NE, Atlanta.

Head to this 21st annual festival in the Kirkwood neighborhood for a 5K road race, tour of homes, wing fling, kids area, artists market and more. Proceeds go to the Kirkwood Neighborhood Organization to fund school and park improvements, resident-assistance programs and other projects.

Family Picnic Trivia

11 a.m. Sunday, May 19. $8 per person nonmembers, $5 members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 877-630-2270.

Pack a family picnic and enjoy trivia with prizes that include gift cards and Dunwoody Nature Center honey.

International Night Market

5-10 p.m. Friday, May 17, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Free admission. 3518 Broad St., Chamblee.

See street performers and shop at curated vendors that reflect different cultures.

North Fulton

Family River Day

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Free. NOC Roswell, Azalea Park, 203 Azalea Drive, Roswell. 828-785-5082.

Experience the great outdoors with river paddling, safety workshops, live music, food trucks and more.

Roswell Music Festival

1-10 p.m. Saturday, May 18. $50 general admission, $170 VIP, both plus taxes and fees. 37 Magnolia St., Roswell.

Get ready to enjoy music from eight bands, including ones featuring rock, jam and Americana styles. Performers include Sister Hazel, Kevn Kinney and Frankly Scarlett.

History Seek Saturdays: 19th Century Dance

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Free with registration required by contacting Jenny Goldemund at 404-967-9099 or jgoldemund@roswell.gov. Mimosa Hall & Gardens, 127 Bulloch Ave., Roswell. 404-967-9099.

Learn to dance like they did in the 1850s with a fun lesson at Mimosa Hall.

Gwinnett

Gwinnett Multicultural Festival and County Government Open House

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Free. Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 770-513-5119.

Celebrate Gwinnett’s diversity at this 10th annual event featuring live music, dance and other performing arts, as well as face painting, bounce houses, touch-a-trucks and car seat safety checks. You’ll also be able to meet Gwinnett County employees and learn about the resources and programs each department offers.

Great Strides Atlanta (cystic fibrosis walk)

8:30 a.m. check-in, 9:30 a.m. walk, Saturday, May 18. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 1-800-344-4823.

Walk 3miles and raise funds to help support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Loganville Wing Fling

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18. $20 to sample wings from all contestants, $10 unlimited rides for kids. Loganville Town Green, between Pecan and Covington streets, Loganville.

Sample wings and vote on your favorites, compete in a chicken dance contest and more.