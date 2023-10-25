ESPN BET Michigan Promo Code: Launch + Offer Details (Nov. 2023)

That’s right sports bettors, ESPN BET Michigan is expected to arrive sometime in November and you’ll undoubtedly want to get your hands on an exclusive ESPN BET Michigan promo code when that goes down. The expectation is that the ESPN BET sportsbook will make its grand entrance into the Michigan sports betting market with some excellent bonuses in hand, and we’ve got juicy details to share about what those might look like.

Sit back and relax for a breakdown of the ESPN BET Michigan promo code, launch date details, and other important things you can expect from what is sure to be one of the best sportsbooks in the Michigan sports betting market.

ESPN BET Michigan Promo Code Details

Though the ESPN BET promo code isn’t available in Michigan quite yet, there are some key details we can share about this upcoming legal sports betting launch with Michigan sports bettors.

ESPN BET Michigan Promo Code ESPN BET Michigan Promo Code Details ESPN BET Michigan Launch Date November 2023 (Expected) ESPN BET MI Promo Code TBD Minimum Deposit $10 (Expected) Minimum Betting Age 21 ESPN BET Michigan Betting App iOS (App Store), Android (Google Play) ESPN BET Legal States Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia (Expected) ESPN BET Michigan Deposit Methods Debit Card, Credit Card, PayPal, ACH transfer, e-check, Apple Pay, PayNearMe, wire transfer (Expected)

Since ESPN BET is a rebrand from the Barstool Sportsbook under the PENN Entertainment banner, there is a chance that the ESPN BET Michigan promo code could use the previous $1,000 first bet insurance welcome bonus that Barstool once offered.

With that in mind, Michigan sports bettors would likely benefit more from ESPN BET having a “Bet/Get” welcome offer that is inline with DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook. This would give them more leverage to really compete with DraftKings and FanDuel as well as other top brands in the space like Bet365, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.

There are parts of ESPN BET Michigan that should continue to function similarly to when the sportsbook was under the Barstool Sports banner. For example, the ESPN BET Michigan app will still available for Apple and Android mobile devices and the minimum deposit may remain $10.

Outside of the legal states that Barstool Sportsbook already had sports betting licenses in, we could see ESPN BET expand into states like New York, Kentucky, and North Carolina in the near future.

When Is ESPN BET Michigan Available?

Simply going off statements made by PENN Entertainment president and CEO Jay Snowden, it looks like ESPN BET Michigan will launch sometime in November 2023. During an earnings call earlier this year, Snowden stated the ESPN BET launch will come “certainly before Thanksgiving.”

Because the Barstool Sportsbook already operated in Michigan, ESPN BET will get that license from Dave Portnoy and company to pursue their rebrand. That also means the ESPN BET Michigan sportsbook will be up and running if the Detroit Lions end up making a playoff push and potentially reach the Super Bowl in 2024.

Expected ESPN BET Michigan Promo Code Details

Since there is still no solid details about the ESPN BET Michigan promo code just yet, we can’t give you the full scoop. That said, we can speculate on what the bonus code may entail once live.

Like we previously mentioned earlier, the $1,000 first bet insurance offer from Barstool Sportsbook could potentially carry over to the ESPN BET Michigan promo code. This, however, may be a little more unlikely when you consider that ESPN BET as a whole is looking to compete with the biggest sports betting brands in the business such as DraftKings and FanDuel. In order to do that, they’ll need to look at a “Bet/Get” welcome bonus to get new customers excited to sign up.

Both DraftKings and FanDuel have offered “Bet $5, Get $200″ welcome bonuses which new users love. Even a sportsbook like Bet365, which is newer to the American sports betting market, has a “Bet $5, Get $150″ offer in most of the states they’re active in. An ESPN BET Michigan promo code that is more like one of those offers could be great for new players and ensure more sports bettors will sign up out of the gate.

How to Claim the ESPN BET Michigan Bonus Code

Once live, the ESPN BET Michigan bonus code won’t be hard to get. In fact, we’ll make it even easier for you by including links to the top welcome promo, whatever it ends up being, when it’s available.

Here’s a little rundown of what to expect from the ESPN BET Michigan promo code signup process:

Download the ESPN BET sportsbook app on launch day in Michigan Complete the sign-up process to get your new ESPN BET Michigan account up and running Make your first deposit into your ESPN BET Michigan account Place your first bet on any sporting event of your choosing Use any bonus bet credits from the ESPN BET Michigan bonus code to continue wagering

As of right now, it’s still uncertain whether previous Barstool Sportsbook users will need to sign up with a new ESPN BET account in order to claim the promo code in Michigan or if the online sportsbook will automatically swap over. We’ll offer more details on that once they are available.

When ESPN BET Michigan is finally up and running, ensure that you read over all terms and conditions (T&Cs) carefully so you understand all the rollover requirements and necessary perquisites tied to claiming the ESPN BET Michigan promo code so you can get your payout faster and cash out in peace.

What Sports Can I Bet on With the ESPN Sportsbook in Michigan?

Now that you’ve got your hands on the ESPN BET Michigan promo code, it’s time to place some bets. The ESPN BET Michigan app will have a ton of great sports and leagues to bet on, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB. You’ll also have a host of fun betting options like the moneyline, parlays, spreads, live betting, prop bets, and more.

Keep in mind that ESPN also has partnerships with combat sports organizations like the UFC in MMA and Top Rank in boxing so fight nights will be plenty of fun with the ESPN BET app. Soccer, golf, and tennis betting options are also going to be in play as they were previously well covered by the PENN Entertainment machine under Barstool Sportsbook.

The state of Michigan has a deep and rich sports history with plenty of great teams and championship titles. From Joe Louis to Magic Johnson, Michigan has also produced plenty of elite athletes that only speak to how great the state is when it comes to sports.

But we don’t have to sit here and tell you how great Michigan’s teams are. Let’s take a closer look at exactly who we’re talking about and name some names.

Detroit Lions (NFL)

Home Arena: Ford Field

The Detroit Lions may have the unfortunate distinction of being one of four current NFL teams to never make a Super Bowl, but they do have four NFL championship titles to their name from the pre-Super Bowl era. Tides are certainly changing though as the Lions have show plenty of promise as of late as they continue to search for their first Super Bowl appearance in the modern era.

Detroit Pistons (NBA)

Home Arena: Little Caesars Arena

The Detroit Pistons have had a little more recent championship success than their Michigan counterparts. With three NBA titles to their name (1989, 1990, 2004), who can forget the “Bad Boys” era featuring Isaiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Bill Laimbeer, and Dennis Rodman, among others. While more recent years have proven to be a little more challenging for the Pistons, their fanbase in Detroit hasn’t wavered as they rebuild.

Detroit Red Wings (NHL)

Home Arena: Little Caesars Arena

If you’re going to talk about the most iconic professional sports team from Detroit, it has to be the Red Wings. An Original Six NHL team, the Red Wings have the most Stanley Cup victories out of any American NHL franchise with 11 on their resume. The NHL at large is simply a better place when the Red Wings are at their best and competing in the playoffs and for Stanley Cups.

Detroit Tigers (MLB)

Home Arena: Comerica Park

Despite not having come by a World Series win since 1984, the Detroit Tigers have four AL Central Division titles since 2011. They also reached their last World Series in 2012, so the team has had some success despite an extended period without making the playoffs.

Michigan Wolverines (NCAA College Football)

Home Arena: Michigan Stadium

The Michigan Wolverines have a long history of college football that dates back to 1901. Since then, they’ve claimed 11 national titles with the last one coming in 1997. Under head coach Jim Harbaugh, they most recently claimed back-to-back conference championships in 2021 and 2022.

Michigan State Spartans (NCAA College Football)

Home Arena: Spartan Stadium

Not to be outdone by their Wolverine counterparts, the Michigan State Spartans have six national titles to their name. While the Mel Tucker scandal resulted in the head coach’s firing in September 2023, there is still hope the Spartans will be able to find success in the near future.

Other ESPN BET Michigan Bonuses to Know About

After the ESPN BET Michigan betting platform officially goes live, there will be even more sportsbook bonus offers to choose from for returning users. As one of the top betting sites and apps in the business, the initial ESPN BET sportsbook promo code you get when signing up is not the only promo you can count on. Here are some more ESPN BET Michigan bonuses we expect to see as well:

Deposit Match

Odds Boosts

Parlay Insurance

Bonus Bets

Event Promos

Rewards Program

While you might not see all of these all-user bonuses drop at once, ESPN BET Michigan will definitely look to put their best foot forward in an already crowded Michigan online sports betting scene. As a returning user, make sure you take advantage of any bonus funds that come your way so you can pad your bankroll while placing wagers with the ESPN BET Michigan mobile app or site.

Which states is the ESPN BET promo code available?

Michigan won’t be the only state to gain access to the ESPN BET promo when the November 2023 launch arrives. Thanks to online sports betting licenses that PENN Entertainment already holds in a number of locations (thanks to its previous partnership with Barstool), it’s fully expected that ESPN BET will go live in all of the following states:

ESPN BET Michigan Promo Code FAQ

Looking for more answers about the ESPN BET Michigan promo code? Let us help point you in the right direction.

Will ESPN BET be available in Michigan?

Yes. The ESPN BET app and site will be available in Michigan sometime in fall 2023 when the sportsbook officially launches.

Will the ESPN BET promo code be available in Michigan?

Yes. The ESPN BET Michigan promo code will be available in the state as soon as the sportsbook goes live.

What is the best ESPN BET Michigan promo code?

The best ESPN BET Michigan promo code will become available in fall 2023. Keep it locked to this page for more details.

Is there an ESPN BET Michigan app?

Yes. You’ll be able to download the ESPN BET Michigan sometime in fall 2023 on both Apple and Android devices.