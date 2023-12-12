ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code: An Instant Sportsbook Leader Is On the Way

While not yet available in North Carolina, ESPN BET has already launched in 17 states, and early returns are certainly promising. Featuring a $250 welcome bonus and an impressive mobile betting app, the worldwide leader in sports has put its best foot forward as it ventures into the world of online betting. Expected to launch online sports betting in 2024, North Carolina should soon be added to the list of ESPN BET available states.

ESPN BET arose thanks to a partnership formed between PENN Entertainment and ESPN (Disney). PENN previously operated the Barstool Sportsbook, which allowed for a smooth transition to ESPN BET. Experienced sports bettors know that means another attractive sportsbook bonus is now obtainable for new users on the platform.

The highly anticipated launch of the ESPN BET NC promo code is closer than ever before as North Carolina online sports betting will soon be a reality. Let’s go over everything prospective bettors will need to know including the promo code details, how to get the bonus, the ESPN BET NC launch date, mobile betting app availability, and much more.

ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ESPN BET NC details 📅 ESPN BET NC promo code launch date 🎉 2024 💸 ESPN BET bonus 💰 Make any bet, get $250 in bonuses 🚨 Promo code (must enter code to claim bonus) AJC 💲 Minimum deposit $10 ✅ Minimum betting age 21 ➡️ App platforms 📱 iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web Browser 📲 Listed as ESPN BET ❗ Seller PENN Entertainment 🇺🇸 ESPN BET available states 📍 AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV 🎰 ESPN BET NC retail partner ❓ TBD

ESPN BET North Carolina promo code

As soon as online sportsbooks are launched in the Tar Heel State, users will have access to numerous North Carolina sports betting promos. It’s likely that ESPN BET could be among the first online sportsbooks to go live in North Carolina, as the newly formed betting platform is already live in several states.

If and when the ESPN BET North Carolina bonus code is available, new users will be able to click the linked offers on this page and enter the promo code AJC to make any bet and secure $250 in bonuses. The ESPN BET promos on this page are live and available for new users in states where the ESPN BET Sportsbook has been launched.

How to get the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code

Lucky for prospective NC online bettors, it’s a simple process to get the goods with this ESPN BET promo code. The sign-up bonus from ESPN BET operates as a bet-and-get offer, an offer type that is becoming increasingly popular. To activate these promos, users make the required qualifying bet, and get their bonus.

What’s even easier with the ESPN BET promo is that any initial bet activates the bonus. No matter if users make a $1, $5, or $50 qualifying bet, they will receive $250 in bonuses when they use promo code AJC at sign-up.

Claim the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code

Once the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code is launched in 2024, users can follow these simple steps to claim the bonus. Do note this offer is currently live and available in states where ESPN BET has been launched.

Click the linked ESPN BET North Carolina promo code offers linked on this page. Provide the required information to register for an ESPN BET account (full legal name, date of birth, phone number, etc.). Enter the code AJC in the promo box to claim the $250 bonus. Verify contact information (email address/phone number). Make an initial deposit and place a qualifying bet to receive $250 in bonuses.

Credit: ESPN Credit: ESPN

Why choose the ESPN BET NC promo code?

The ESPN BET NC promo code is a terrific sign-up offer for various reasons, none more important than the low-risk nature of the offer. With the ESPN BET promo, new users can make any bet and get a $250 bonus when they enter the code AJC at registration.

While some sportsbooks require a $5 or $10 wager to activate the sign-up bonus, this is not the case for ESPN BET. Using the ESPN BET promo code AJC, any initial wager will qualify and the user will receive $250 in bonuses.

There’s no question that ESPN is a household name in the sports industry, and this unparalleled status goes a long way to help new bettors know they are wagering on a safe and trusted platform. Of course, PENN Entertainment is experienced in operating a commercial sports betting platform as many ESPN BET users will have been previous bettors on the Barstool Sportsbook.

ESPN BET North Carolina app

ESPN BET users can access the online betting platform by downloading the mobile app available on both iOS (Apple App Store) and Android (Google Play) devices. The ESPN BET app provides a clean user experience with cutting-edge tech and an easy-to-operate feel.

A myriad of sports to wager on, as well as numerous bet types, are available through ESPN BET. The worldwide leader in sports also provides users with the ability to directly share their bet tickets through social media, allowing for further engagement with the sports betting community.

Most importantly, ESPN BET also features a host of promos and bonuses for both new and existing users, meaning there’s always a new way to take the online betting experience to the next level.

ESPN BET odds boosts and offers

For starters, the ESPN BET $250 welcome bonus is available to new users in states where the new betting platform has been launched. Users can enter promo code AJC at sign-up to ensure the full $250 bonus and start themselves off with a win.

After claiming the initial promo code, ESPN BET users will have access to various odds boosts and offers, including the following:

Overtime Protection: Place a pre-game bet on NFL moneylines and if that bet loses in overtime, get back 100% of your wager, up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Place a pre-game bet on NFL moneylines and if that bet loses in overtime, get back 100% of your wager, up to $1,000 in bonus bets. 50 Point Special: Place a pre-game bet on NBA moneylines and if any player scores 50 points, you could be eligible to receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets depending on the win/loss outcome of your wager.

Place a pre-game bet on NBA moneylines and if any player scores 50 points, you could be eligible to receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets depending on the win/loss outcome of your wager. Buzzer-Beater Protection: Place a pre-game bet on NCAAB moneylines and if your team loses on a buzzer-beater, you could be eligible to receive 100% of your wager back, up to $100 in bonus bets.

Place a pre-game bet on NCAAB moneylines and if your team loses on a buzzer-beater, you could be eligible to receive 100% of your wager back, up to $100 in bonus bets. Shootout Protection: Place a pre-game bet on NHL moneylines and if your team loses in a shootout, you could be eligible to receive 100% of your wager back, up to $100 per game.

Place a pre-game bet on NHL moneylines and if your team loses in a shootout, you could be eligible to receive 100% of your wager back, up to $100 per game. Hockey So Close Parlay+ Protection: Place a 4+ leg parlay (+400 odds or longer) using NHL games played during the promotional period. If your parlay ends in a loss due to just one leg of the wager missing, receive 100% of your wager back, up to $25 in bonus bets.

Place a 4+ leg parlay (+400 odds or longer) using NHL games played during the promotional period. If your parlay ends in a loss due to just one leg of the wager missing, receive 100% of your wager back, up to $25 in bonus bets. Parlay Club: Place four $10+, 4+ leg standard parlays during the promotional period. No matter the win/loss outcomes, receive a $10 bonus bet within 72 hours of the promo period ending.

Sports to bet on ESPN BET North Carolina

Given ESPN’s status as the true worldwide leader in sports, prospective bettors can expect a wide array of sports to wager on with the ESPN BET app. Professional, college, local, international, you name it, and ESPN BET has it covered. While some players will simply use ESPN BET NC to bet on NFL games, or perhaps to bet on College Football, the options certainly don’t stop there.

Here’s a full list of all the available sports to bet on ESPN BET Sportsbook:

Australian Rules Football

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

DOTA2

Football

Golf

Hockey

Lacrosse

MMA

Motorsports

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Soccer

Table Tennis

Tennis

TV & Culture

Volleyball

Winter Sports

Bet types on ESPN BET North Carolina

With North Carolina scheduled to launch online sports betting in 2024, it won’t be much longer before the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code is there for the taking. After securing the ESPN BET bonus using promo code AJC, it’s time to deposit funds and make a bet.

ESPN BET Sportsbook features various bet types for players to wager their way. With everything set to launch shortly, let’s cover some of the available types of bets on the ESPN BET Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Place a bet on either team to win the game outright. Favored teams will carry (-) odds, while underdog teams will have (+) odds.

Place a bet on either team to win the game outright. Favored teams will carry (-) odds, while underdog teams will have (+) odds. Point spread: Place a bet on either team to cover the points spread. Favored teams will be giving (-) points, and underdog teams will be getting (+) points. Point spread bets that end in a tie are considered a push and the user is refunded.

Place a bet on either team to cover the points spread. Favored teams will be giving (-) points, and underdog teams will be getting (+) points. Point spread bets that end in a tie are considered a push and the user is refunded. Over-under total: Place a bet on the two teams to combine to score over or under the pre-game total line, the win/loss outcome for either team is irrelevant. Over-under total bets that end in a tie are considered a push and the user is refunded.

Place a bet on the two teams to combine to score over or under the pre-game total line, the win/loss outcome for either team is irrelevant. Over-under total bets that end in a tie are considered a push and the user is refunded. Player props: Place a bet on the individual statistics recorded by a particular player. Team win/loss outcome is irrelevant to player prop bets. Player props are often parlayed together for multiplied odds and a potentially larger payout.

Place a bet on the individual statistics recorded by a particular player. Team win/loss outcome is irrelevant to player prop bets. Player props are often parlayed together for multiplied odds and a potentially larger payout. Parlay: Combine multiple individual bets from various games together onto one ticket for multiplied odds. To win a parlay bet, the user must win each of the individual legs on the bet ticket. If any of the legs of a parlay loses, the entire bet is lost. Parlay legs that end in a tie are considered a push and are voided from the ticket.

Combine multiple individual bets from various games together onto one ticket for multiplied odds. To win a parlay bet, the user must win each of the individual legs on the bet ticket. If any of the legs of a parlay loses, the entire bet is lost. Parlay legs that end in a tie are considered a push and are voided from the ticket. Same game parlay: Combine multiple individual bets from the same game together onto one ticket for multiplied odds. To win same game parlay bets, the user must win each of the individual legs on the bet ticket. If any of the legs of the same game parlay loses, the entire bet is lost.

Combine multiple individual bets from the same game together onto one ticket for multiplied odds. To win same game parlay bets, the user must win each of the individual legs on the bet ticket. If any of the legs of the same game parlay loses, the entire bet is lost. Live betting: Place a bet on a game after it has already begun (while it’s live in-action). Live betting odds are updated from moment to moment to reflect the ongoing status of the game being played and can provide massive points of betting value thanks to major swings in momentum throughout the game.

Place a bet on a game after it has already begun (while it’s live in-action). Live betting odds are updated from moment to moment to reflect the ongoing status of the game being played and can provide massive points of betting value thanks to major swings in momentum throughout the game. Futures: Place a bet on a future event/outcome to occur. Futures bets provide longer odds as the bettor is locking in their wager in advance and there is more time for the bet to take a wrong turn. Typically, pre-season is the most popular time to place futures bets as the odds are often the longest.

ESPN BET North Carolina deposit options

As soon as ESPN BET North Carolina is launched, users can make an initial deposit with any of the following payment options:

Online banking

Credit/debit card

PayPal

VIP ACH eCheck

Prepaid card

Wire transfer

ESPN BET North Carolina withdrawal options

ESPN BET users also have various withdrawal options available with which to receive payouts, including:

Online banking

PayPal

eCheck

Wire transfer

ESPN BET North Carolina promos and bonuses

In addition to the ESPN BET promo code which unlocks an offer to make any bet and get $250 in bonuses, users on the platform will have access to various other promos. It’s important to note that ESPN BET does not limit promos and bonuses to just new users, as existing players will also have opportunities to score ESPN BET bonuses.

$1,000 Deposit bonus

New users on ESPN BET have the option to receive a 100% deposit match on their first deposit made, up to $1,000 in Eligible Cashback. However, it should be pointed out that the ESPN BET North Carolina bonus code AJC will only require a $10 deposit and qualifying bet to unlock $250 in bonuses. On the other hand, it would require a $250 deposit to receive the same amount in bonuses using the deposit match option.

Odds boosts

ESPN has made it a point to promote the ESPN BET platform on various shows and broadcasts. In addition to this, multiple ESPN hosts and personalities have been integrated within the ESPN BET sports betting platform, particularly with the odds boost promos. ESPN BET features several daily odds boosts like the Seeing Green boost (Mike Greenberg, host of Get Up), the Elle Duncan boost (Sports Center host), or the Get Up Specials.

PENN Play Rewards

ESPN BET North Carolina users will earn loyalty points whenever they wager on the ESPN BET platform, thanks to the PENN Play Rewards program. ESPN BET (PENN Play) rewards points can later be redeemed for various perks like ESPN BET bonuses, cruise line discounts, hotel booking, shopping, dining, and more.

Bet on North Carolina teams with ESPN BET promo

As soon as the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code has been launched, new users will have the opportunity to bet on any of their favorite hometown teams and secure $250 in bonuses. Online sports bettors in NC will have the ability to wager on in-state collegiate sports, and bets on North Carolina teams should be ultra-popular in the Tar Heel State.

North Carolina professional sports teams

Fans of the Carolina Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte FC, and more will have the option to wager on their favorite local teams using the best ESPN BET NC bonus.

North Carolina professional sports team League/Association 🏈 Carolina Panthers NFL 🏀 Charlotte Hornets NBA 🏒 Carolina Hurricanes NHL ⚽ Charlotte FC MLS

In addition to betting on professional sports, ESPN BET North Carolina users can also secure their bonus code and wager on NC college sports.

North Carolina college sports teams

The UNC Tar Heels will certainly be a popular bet as soon as North Carolina online sportsbooks go live. Fans of Duke, NC State, Wake Forest, and more will soon have the option to bet on their favorite schools using the ESPN BET NC promo.

North Carolina college sports teams Conference North Carolina Tar Heels ACC North Carolina State Wolfpack ACC Duke Blue Devils ACC Appalachian State Mountaineers Sun Belt Campbell Fighting Camels CAA (FCS) Charlotte 49ers AAC Davidson Wildcats Atlantic 10 (FCS) East Carolina Pirates AAC Elon Phoenix Colonial (FCS) Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs Big South (FCS) North Carolina A&T Aggies CAA (FCS) North Carolina Central Eagles MEAC (FCS) Wake Forest Demon Deacons ACC Western Carolina Catamounts Southern (FCS)

ESPN BET promo code available states

Although not yet live in North Carolina, the ESPN BET promo code was launched in various states on Nov. 14, 2023. Seeing that PENN already owned sports betting licenses in states where Barstool Sportsbook previously operated, the ESPN BET app saw a smooth launch in a number of locations throughout the country, including the following:

ESPN BET North Carolina promo code FAQ

Frequently asked questions regarding the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code.

Is the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code available?

Not yet at this time, ESPN BET North Carolina is expected to launch in 2024: Passed legislation mandates North Carolina online sportsbooks to launch by June 2024.

Is ESPN BET legal in North Carolina?

Not yet at this time, North Carolina online sports betting is expected to launch in 2024: There is good reason to believe that ESPN BET will be among the initial online sportsbooks to launch in North Carolina.

Is there an ESPN BET app?

Yes, the ESPN BET mobile app is available on both iOS (Apple App Store) and Android (Google Play) devices: Additionally, users can access ESPN BET in a website form on traditional web browsers.

What is the minimum age for ESPN BET North Carolina?

21 years old: The minimum betting age for online sports betting in North Carolina is 21 years old.

When did ESPN BET launch?

November 14, 2023: The ESPN BET promo code and ESPN BET app are live in several states throughout the country following the November 2023 launch.