LIVE UPDATES: What the AJC’s politics team is watching in Georgia

4:00 p.m.

Presidential strategy

President Donald Trump is looking to continue the GOP’s streak of presidential wins here – no Democrat has won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes since 1992. He’ll seek to do it by driving up turnout among white conservatives in the state’s rural and exurban swaths and putting up a respectable showing in Atlanta’s increasingly competitive suburbs.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, meanwhile, is hoping to surf a blue wave of suburban discontent – particularly among white women who tend to Republican but loathe Trump – and couple it with a dominant showing in vote-rich Atlanta and other diverse urban areas.

As my colleague Greg Bluestein put it in his excellent election preview, Democrats believe they’ll have a good night in Georgia if they achieve a 30-30: winning 30% of the white vote and Black voter turnout reaching 30% of the overall electorate. They didn’t come particularly close in 2016, when exit polls showed Hillary Clinton winning about 21% of white voters, while Black turnout hit 28%.