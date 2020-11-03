LIVE UPDATES: What the AJC’s politics team is watching in Georgia

It’s finally here. After months of handwringing and prognosticating, hundreds of millions spent on political ads, an almost biblical-scale pandemic and a parade of VIP visitors from Washington, we’ll finally get to see whether Georgia is indeed a swing state.
Not only are Georgia’s 16 electoral votes up for grabs, but two U.S. Senate seats, a pair of competitive suburban U.S. House districts and a bevy of statehouse contests.
Polls close at 7 p.m., but some precincts could be kept open later if there are time-consuming equipment malfunctions. We’re expecting election returns to begin showing up online around 8 p.m. and for the outcomes of many races to be clear by midnight. Results in close elections might take longer, and we’re anticipating at least one of our U.S. Senate contests to go to a Jan. 5 runoff.
4:00 p.m.
Presidential strategy
President Donald Trump is looking to continue the GOP’s streak of presidential wins here – no Democrat has won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes since 1992. He’ll seek to do it by driving up turnout among white conservatives in the state’s rural and exurban swaths and putting up a respectable showing in Atlanta’s increasingly competitive suburbs.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, meanwhile, is hoping to surf a blue wave of suburban discontent – particularly among white women who tend to Republican but loathe Trump – and couple it with a dominant showing in vote-rich Atlanta and other diverse urban areas.
As my colleague Greg Bluestein put it in his excellent election preview, Democrats believe they’ll have a good night in Georgia if they achieve a 30-30: winning 30% of the white vote and Black voter turnout reaching 30% of the overall electorate. They didn’t come particularly close in 2016, when exit polls showed Hillary Clinton winning about 21% of white voters, while Black turnout hit 28%.