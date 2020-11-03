2 DeKalb County polling places to stay open past 7 p.m.

Election Day otherwise appeared to be going smoothly in DeKalb, where elections leaders have had their readiness questioned repeatedly in recent weeks and months.

Letters announcing several county polling place relocations arrived in the mailboxes of some affected voters as late as Monday and Tuesday, raising eyebrows when they were posted on social media. But DeKalb officials said the 32 precinct changes -- which the county elections board approved last month, citing concerns about space and and COVID-19 social distancing requirements -- were previously advertised in the county’s legal organ, in county social media posts, and in digital ads on several local news outlets.

A text and call campaign also contacted all DeKalb voters who had not yet cast ballots and urged them to verify their precinct location, officials said.

They said signs and volunteers were at all relocated precincts Tuesday to redirect voters to their proper location.