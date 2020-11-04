Georgia gets new members of Congress

The final open race is in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, where Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux is competing against Republican Rich McCormick. Bourdeaux came close to unseating Woodall in 2018, and he declined a rematch.

Bourdeaux, a college professor and former budget chief for the state Senate, benefits from high name recognition and changing demographics in a diverse district. Most election prognosticators predicted she would defeat McCormick, an emergency room physician and veteran. However, Republicans banked on the Morehouse School of Medicine graduate keeping the seat in GOP hands.

Bourdeaux held her cards close to her chest as polls closed Tuesday. She stopped short of making predictions, but said her district will be key in pushing Georgia from red to blue.

“We are on the brink of putting Georgia over the line,” she said at a press conference outside her Suwanee campaign office.

The 7th District spans most of Gwinnett County and part of southern Forsyth County. Both the district and Gwinnett passed their 2016 turnout totals with absentee and early voting alone, and few long lines or major polling place issues were reported Tuesday.

“Even if we have a relatively light turnout today, we could easily pass 70%,” she said.

With so many absentee ballots in the mix — more than 115,000 in Gwinnett — Bourdeaux wouldn’t say whether she expected to learn her fate on election night.

“We in Georgia are used to waiting,” she said. “We know how to be patient.”

It was also too early to determine whether U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath has been granted another term in office. The Marietta Democrat faced a rematch against Karen Handel, the Republican congresswoman she defeated in 2018.

Like in the 7th, McBath’s 6th Congressional District includes parts of suburban Atlanta that are increasingly supporting Democratic candidates. McBath is considered the front-runner against Handel, but Republicans had hoped that enough die-hard conservatives who support Trump would turn out and then boost the chances of down-ballot candidates such as Handel.

All of Georgia’s 14 U.S. House seats were contested this year. Except for McBath, however, all the incumbents were expected to coast to reelection. As of press time, however, none of the races had been called.

Amanda Coyne contributed to this article.