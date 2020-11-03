Voting begins as polls open on crucial Georgia Election Day

Voters lined up outside polling places Monday morning as they tried to be among the first to cast their votes on Election Day.
Election Day is expected to be the last and largest day of voting in Georgia, with turnout reaching as high as 2 million.
7:13 a.m.
Voters ready for waits with chairs and hot beverages
By Vanessa McCray
Esther Kowei-Sanami, 43, arrived at the Lucky Shoals community center at 5:30 AM so that she could vote before getting into work at 9 a.m.
She was the first voter to emerge from the center however after poll workers told her she was in the wrong location. She emerged holding the name of the correct precinct on a small sticky note and said she was going to try to find it.
“I live right here,” she said. “I don’t understand why I can’t vote here.”
7 a.m.
Polls open
By Mark Niesse
Polls opened Tuesday morning to a host of Georgia voters eager to pick the president, two U.S. senators members of Congress and the Georgia General Assembly.
Over 2,400 polling places were open across the state Tuesday. Already, 3.9 million people have cast early or absentee ballots.
High turnout could lead to lines, but election officials say they’re prepared.
Nearly 2,000 field service technicians have been hired to help with potential voting equipment problems. Tens of thousands of poll workers have been hired. Ninety-one new polling places have opened in Fulton County, where the longest lines occurred during the primary.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then results will begin to be reported.
Voters can check their polling places on the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Please return to AJC.com for live updates all Election Day.