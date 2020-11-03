Voting begins as polls open on crucial Georgia Election Day

“I live right here,” she said. “I don’t understand why I can’t vote here.”

7 a.m.

Polls open

By Mark Niesse

Polls opened Tuesday morning to a host of Georgia voters eager to pick the president, two U.S. senators members of Congress and the Georgia General Assembly.

Over 2,400 polling places were open across the state Tuesday. Already, 3.9 million people have cast early or absentee ballots.

High turnout could lead to lines, but election officials say they’re prepared.

Nearly 2,000 field service technicians have been hired to help with potential voting equipment problems. Tens of thousands of poll workers have been hired. Ninety-one new polling places have opened in Fulton County, where the longest lines occurred during the primary.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and then results will begin to be reported.

Voters can check their polling places on the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

