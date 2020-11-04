Fulton election results delayed after pipe bursts in room with ballots

Fulton County’s absentee-by-mail processing operation at State Farm Arena was delayed four hours today after a water pipe burst in a room with ballots.
No ballots were harmed thanks to the slant of the room, voting officials told the elections board Tuesday night. But that likely ruins the hope by officials of having a three-quarters count by 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
“There was a pipe that burst in the room where we actually had ballots, thank goodness that none of those ballots were damaged,” said Dwight Brower, with Fulton County elections.
Board members asked when the public would have results from Georgia’s most populated county.
“It’s going to be later than what we would like it to be,” said Ralph Jones, a top Fulton elections manager.
Fulton has scanned 86,191 of the 130,517 absentee-by-mail ballots received, which doesn’t include the ballots received in today’s mail, Jones said.
Elections board member Mark Wingate said he believes they won’t have results until Friday.
As of 5 p.m., 14,152 Fulton residents have voted today, with 598 provisional ballots cast. Fulton elections head Richard Barron has been estimated that roughly 150,000 to 170,000 voting today.
The county is also in court over extending the closing hours at two polling places in the county.