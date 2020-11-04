Fulton election results delayed after pipe bursts in room with ballots

No ballots were harmed thanks to the slant of the room, voting officials told the elections board Tuesday night. But that likely ruins the hope by officials of having a three-quarters count by 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“There was a pipe that burst in the room where we actually had ballots, thank goodness that none of those ballots were damaged,” said Dwight Brower, with Fulton County elections.