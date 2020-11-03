Judge orders Cobb precinct to stay open past 7 p.m.

Superior Court Judge Robert D. Leonard II signed an order Tuesday afternoon for Sope Creek Elementary School at 3320 Paper Mill Road in Marietta to stay open since the site opened 20 minutes late this morning.

Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said the poll manager was late due to oversleeping. Voters who are in line until 7 p.m. will be able to vote using the machines. However, Eveler said anyone who arrives between 7-7:20 p.m. will vote using a provisional ballot, which she said is federal law.