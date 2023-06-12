Government reporter

Maya T. Prabhu joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2017 to cover Georgia government and politics. Her reporting focuses on gambling and abortion legislation, criminal justice and social issues and legislative races. Born in Queens, N.Y., and raised in northern Virginia, Maya received her bachelor’s degree from Spelman College before heading back to the D.C. area to get a master’s from the University of Maryland. Maya previously reported for The Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C., where she also covered state government and politics. Before that, Maya wrote for newspapers and online news organizations in South Carolina and Maryland. After many years away, she was excited to make her way back to Atlanta. Maya also moved around a lot as a kid and an adult, enabling her to live in seven of the states represented by flags flying at Liberty Plaza at the Capitol. And, as anyone who follows her on Twitter would know, Maya loves a good awards show and, an avid member of the Beyhive, has near-encyclopedic knowledge of all things Beyoncé.

Latest from Maya T. Prabhu