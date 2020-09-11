Democrat Van Ausdal abruptly bows out of race against Marjorie Greene

Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal said he is ending his campaign in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District where he was the longshot in a race against Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Van Ausdal released a statement Friday afternoon saying he and his family are moving out of state. His campaign declined to share further details about the abrupt change in plans.
“I am deeply saddened by the personal and family reasons that prevent me from continuing on as a candidate for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District," the statement said. “Although all the details will remain my family’s alone, please understand this was not an easy decision. We are real people managing hard choices.”
The Democratic Party of Georgia may not have a chance to appoint another person to run in Van Ausdal’s place. Georgia law says that “any vacancy which occurs in any party nomination filled by a primary and which is created by reason of the withdrawal of a candidate less than 60 days prior to the date of the election shall not be filled.”
The general election is about 52 days away. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees state elections, did not immediately comment.
Greene is a controversial figure who has spread baseless QAnon conspiracy theories, posted racist and xenophobic videos on social media and called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a “bitch.” In his resignation, Van Ausdal said he hopes the Democratic Party finds a candidate to run in his place.
Still, she won the primary and an August runoff handily. Van Ausdal’s resignation makes it even more more certain that she will win in November. Voters in the 14th District heavily support Republican candidates.
Greene’s campaign did not immediately respond to news of Van Ausdal’s resignation.