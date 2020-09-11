Democrat Van Ausdal abruptly bows out of race against Marjorie Greene

Van Ausdal released a statement Friday afternoon saying he and his family are moving out of state. His campaign declined to share further details about the abrupt change in plans.

“I am deeply saddened by the personal and family reasons that prevent me from continuing on as a candidate for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District," the statement said. “Although all the details will remain my family’s alone, please understand this was not an easy decision. We are real people managing hard choices.”