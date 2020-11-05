BREAKING: Georgia GOP, Trump file lawsuit over ballot counting

The petition seeks to have a judge ensure that Chatham County elections officials account for all absentee ballots.

“A significant degree of confusion may still exist regarding whether ballots received after 7:00 p.m. can be legally counted in Georgia — and they cannot,” the petition states.

Neither the Chatham County Board of Elections nor the county attorney immediately responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit late Wednesday.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said earlier Wednesday that every legitimate vote must be counted.

“We held an election that was a safe, sensible and responsible election for every eligible voter to access,” Raffensperger said at a state Capitol press conference. “Every legal vote in Georgia will be counted.”

But others said the suit was a last-minute attempt by Republicans to keep Trump in the White House.

“The Trump campaign knows that he is losing across the country and that his incredibly slim lead in Georgia is disappearing," Lauren Groh-Wargo, CEO of Fair Fight Action, said late Wednesday. "We should not be surprised that he is doing in Georgia what he is seeking to do everywhere: stop eligible voters from having their voice heard.”