How the AJC will report election results

State elections officials and independent observers caution that the expected heavy turnout and the unprecedented number of absentee ballots cast this year will cause delays in the reporting of results. Elections officials say more than 6 million Georgians may vote this year and as many as 1.5 million will do so by mail. It takes time to process and count all those ballots.

As a result, the AJC will likely be slower to declare winners. During the primary, which had a record number of Georgians voting by mail, the final outcome of several close races did not become clear for days.