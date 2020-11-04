About 163,000 absentee ballots still need to be counted in Georgia

About 163,000 absentee ballots remained to be counted in Georgia on Wednesday evening, many of them concentrated in some of the state’s largest counties.
The counties with the most pending ballots were Fulton in metro Atlanta, Chatham in Savannah, and Houston south of Macon.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found the number of outstanding absentee ballots by comparing how many absentee ballots have been counted with how many absentee ballots have been returned to county election officials. These figures are publicly available from the secretary of state’s website.
There are likely additional absentee ballots left to be tallied that were returned to county election offices before Tuesday’s 7 p.m. deadline but hadn’t yet been processed.
The large number of remaining absentee ballots could delay final election results for several days.
But many county election offices said they’re planning to complete most of their vote-counting Wednesday.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he wants counties to finish counting absentee ballots quickly so that close races can be decided. State law gives county election officials until Nov. 13 to certify final election results.
“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” Raffensperger said. “It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”
Cobb, DeKalb, Clayton, Forsyth, Dougherty, Gwinnett and Walton counties rounded out the 10 jurisdictions with the most pending absentee ballots.
The number of outstanding absentee ballots was accurate as of 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, but numbers will likely change quickly as election officials count more ballots.
Seventy-two of Georgia’s 159 counties appeared to have little or no absentee ballots remaining to be counted, according to the AJC’s analysis.
