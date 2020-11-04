About 163,000 absentee ballots still need to be counted in Georgia

The large number of remaining absentee ballots could delay final election results for several days.

But many county election offices said they’re planning to complete most of their vote-counting Wednesday.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he wants counties to finish counting absentee ballots quickly so that close races can be decided. State law gives county election officials until Nov. 13 to certify final election results.

“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” Raffensperger said. “It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

Explore Live Georgia election updates

Cobb, DeKalb, Clayton, Forsyth, Dougherty, Gwinnett and Walton counties rounded out the 10 jurisdictions with the most pending absentee ballots.

The number of outstanding absentee ballots was accurate as of 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, but numbers will likely change quickly as election officials count more ballots.

Seventy-two of Georgia’s 159 counties appeared to have little or no absentee ballots remaining to be counted, according to the AJC’s analysis.

Please return to AJC.com for updates.