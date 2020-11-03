BREAKING: All Spalding County polls to remain open until 9 p.m.

All of the 18 voting precincts in Spalding County will remain open until 9 p.m., the county said late Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier, the county experienced technical issues and provisional ballots were delivered, according to a social media post. Later Tuesday morning, the county posted that all precincts were up and running.
Around 5:40 p.m., the county updated voters in a Facebook post: “All Spalding County precincts closing time has been extended to 9 p.m. EST, per court order issued by Superior Court Judge W. Fletcher Sams.”
In his order, Sams said the issues delayed some voters longer than two hours.
“Because of equipment issues that were caused by petitioners and which were beyond the control of petitioners, all the precincts of Spalding County had outages where voters were unable to vote during periods ranging from 20 minutes to two hours and 25 minutes,” Sams wrote in the order.