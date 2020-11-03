X

BREAKING: All Spalding County polls to remain open until 9 p.m.

November 3, 2020 Atlanta - Karen Williams, poll worker, puts a vote sticker on the chest of Edward Harris after Harris casted his ballot at the Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy in Atlanta on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

News | Updated 55 minutes ago
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

All of the 18 voting precincts in Spalding County will remain open until 9 p.m., the county said late Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, the county experienced technical issues and provisional ballots were delivered, according to a social media post. Later Tuesday morning, the county posted that all precincts were up and running.

Around 5:40 p.m., the county updated voters in a Facebook post: “All Spalding County precincts closing time has been extended to 9 p.m. EST, per court order issued by Superior Court Judge W. Fletcher Sams.”

In his order, Sams said the issues delayed some voters longer than two hours.

“Because of equipment issues that were caused by petitioners and which were beyond the control of petitioners, all the precincts of Spalding County had outages where voters were unable to vote during periods ranging from 20 minutes to two hours and 25 minutes,” Sams wrote in the order.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.