U.S. Election 2020: Polls opening with scattered problems

Americans go to the polls today to determine whether President Donald Trump will be elected to another four-year term or Democrat Joe Biden will replace him in the White House.
Click here for live election results.
Either way, history will be made Tuesday. Trump will become the first American president to be reelected despite being impeached by the U.S. House, or if Biden wins, he will become the oldest man ever elected to the Oval Office by the time of his Jan. 20, 2021, inauguration.
More than 93 million people have already voted and it could take longer than usual for elections officials to process the historic surge in early and mail-in ballots.
Both campaigns insist they have a pathway to victory, though Biden’s options for picking up the required 270 Electoral College votes are more plentiful. Trump is banking on a surge of enthusiasm from his most loyal supporters.
Both candidates have armies of lawyers in the event the election is contested.
The AJC will be posting live updates on poll openings and closings, and presidential election results here, throughout the day.
7 a.m. Polls open in Connecticut, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina.
6:30 a.m. Polls open in Ohio and West Virginia.
6:21 a.m.
Paper poll books contain voter data as a backup in case of any issues and Franklin County voters will use these paper poll books today due to the large amount of early voting. This happens occasionally and is something the boards were directed to prepare for.— Ohio Secretary of State Comms Team (@SecLaRoseComms) November 3, 2020
6:19 a.m.
The machines are down at PS 70, for the love of God. Absolute garbage. It’s 2020 and we STILL can’t work technology #astoria #queens #ElectionDay #Elections2020 @NY1 @fox5ny— Olympia Bardis (@olympiabardis) November 3, 2020
6:09 a.m.
So apparently the electronic poll book system for all of Franklin County Ohio is down. Every polling place is stuck looking up voters manually. FML— Burn It Down And Start Again (@crazycarl864) November 3, 2020
6:08 a.m.
@TBWBEN polling machines are broken at 6am in Kenmore— mikey (@mikeysuff) November 3, 2020
6 a.m. Polls open in New Hampshire and Virginia.
5 a.m. Polls open in Vermont.