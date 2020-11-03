X

U.S. Election 2020: Polls opening with scattered problems

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Americans go to the polls today to determine whether President Donald Trump will be elected to another four-year term or Democrat Joe Biden will replace him in the White House.

Either way, history will be made Tuesday. Trump will become the first American president to be reelected despite being impeached by the U.S. House, or if Biden wins, he will become the oldest man ever elected to the Oval Office by the time of his Jan. 20, 2021, inauguration.

More than 93 million people have already voted and it could take longer than usual for elections officials to process the historic surge in early and mail-in ballots.

Both campaigns insist they have a pathway to victory, though Biden’s options for picking up the required 270 Electoral College votes are more plentiful. Trump is banking on a surge of enthusiasm from his most loyal supporters.

Both candidates have armies of lawyers in the event the election is contested.

The AJC will be posting live updates on poll openings and closings, and presidential election results here, throughout the day.

7 a.m. Polls open in Connecticut, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina.

6:30 a.m. Polls open in Ohio and West Virginia.

6 a.m. Polls open in New Hampshire and Virginia.

5 a.m. Polls open in Vermont.

