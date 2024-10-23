Three possible 2026 statewide candidates grace Politically Georgia stage

Three rumored statewide 2026 candidates gave a glimpse of what could be to come once the 2024 election is behind us.
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond each fielded questions on Tuesday during a live recording of the Politically Georgia podcast in Buckhead. With Gov. Brian Kemp term limited, all three have been rumored to be considering running for governor in two years.
Only McBath was asked directly about her future plans. The Democrat is currently seeking her third term in Congress.
“Every time someone said something to me of that nature — that ‘we would love to support you for governor’ — I’m really humbled,” McBath said. “I’m very humbled that people believe that I have the ability to govern and to govern wisely and with common sense and with their best interests at heart.”
Speaking of the presidential campaign, Thurmond pushed back on reporting that Vice President Kamala Harris is struggling with Black male voters.
“I’m a loyal lifelong Democrat, and I’m a Black man for Kamala,” he said.
And Raffensperger touted the success of early voting, pointing out that about 1.9 million Georgia voters cast ballots by the end of Tuesday.
The event was the capstone to the Politically Georgia on the Road tour, where hosts of the radio show and podcast Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell, Patricia Murphy and Bill Nigut traveled the state to record with a live audience.
