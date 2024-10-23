Three possible 2026 statewide candidates grace Politically Georgia stage

Three rumored statewide 2026 candidates gave a glimpse of what could be to come once the 2024 election is behind us.

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond each fielded questions on Tuesday during a live recording of the Politically Georgia podcast in Buckhead. With Gov. Brian Kemp term limited, all three have been rumored to be considering running for governor in two years.

Only McBath was asked directly about her future plans. The Democrat is currently seeking her third term in Congress.