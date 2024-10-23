Politics

Three possible 2026 statewide candidates grace Politically Georgia stage

(Left to Right) Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Tia Mitchell, and Bill Nigut speaking at the Politically Georgia on the Road Tour on Monday, July 22, 2024 in Savannah, GA. (AJC Photo/Katelyn Myrick)

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

(Left to Right) Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Tia Mitchell, and Bill Nigut speaking at the Politically Georgia on the Road Tour on Monday, July 22, 2024 in Savannah, GA. (AJC Photo/Katelyn Myrick)
By
47 minutes ago

Three rumored statewide 2026 candidates gave a glimpse of what could be to come once the 2024 election is behind us.

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond each fielded questions on Tuesday during a live recording of the Politically Georgia podcast in Buckhead. With Gov. Brian Kemp term limited, all three have been rumored to be considering running for governor in two years.

Only McBath was asked directly about her future plans. The Democrat is currently seeking her third term in Congress.

“Every time someone said something to me of that nature — that ‘we would love to support you for governor’ — I’m really humbled,” McBath said. “I’m very humbled that people believe that I have the ability to govern and to govern wisely and with common sense and with their best interests at heart.”

Speaking of the presidential campaign, Thurmond pushed back on reporting that Vice President Kamala Harris is struggling with Black male voters.

“I’m a loyal lifelong Democrat, and I’m a Black man for Kamala,” he said.

And Raffensperger touted the success of early voting, pointing out that about 1.9 million Georgia voters cast ballots by the end of Tuesday.

The event was the capstone to the Politically Georgia on the Road tour, where hosts of the radio show and podcast Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell, Patricia Murphy and Bill Nigut traveled the state to record with a live audience.

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

