Harris and Trump campaigns to both focus on women in metro Atlanta events this weekend

Walters, an obstetrician, and Kimes, a dentist, will be joined by Shawana Moore, a women’s health nurse practitioner and professor at Emory University to highlight Georgia’s high rate of maternal mortality — which is even higher for Black women. Georgia U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams will moderate the discussion.

Georgia has for years ranked as one of the worst states in the country for maternal mortality.

The Harris campaign has said that restrictions on abortion, such as the one in place in Georgia, lead to more maternal deaths. Harris has tied the restrictive laws across the country to Trump, whose three U.S. Supreme Court appointees were part of the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a national right to abortion.

Last month, the nonprofit news organization ProPublica reported that two Black Georgia women died in the months after the state’s abortion law took effect from complications related to the procedure. Georgia’s law bans abortions in most cases once a medical professional can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant.

On Sunday, Hinson and Houchin will participate in a Women For Trump town hall in Alpharetta, “answering questions and discussing issues impacting women and mothers in the Peach State,” according to a press release.

Both events are taking place during the first weekend of early voting in Georgia. Voters have already set records with more than 1 million Georgians casting ballots since Monday.