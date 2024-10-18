Politics

Harris and Trump campaigns to both focus on women in metro Atlanta events this weekend

Stars of Bravo’s ‘Married to Medicine’ to address Black maternal mortality in event for vice president on Saturday. Republican congresswomen to hold town hall for former president on Sunday.
MARRIED TO MEDICINE -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Jacqueline Walters, Heavenly Kimes, Quad Webb Lunceford -- (Photo by: Greg Endries/Bravo)

Credit: Bravo

By
30 minutes ago

Bravo stars Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Heavenly Kimes are hitting the campaign trail Saturday in support of the Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, headlining a fireside chat on Black maternal mortality.

Then on Sunday, Republican U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson of Iowa and Erin Houchin of Indiana will participate in a women’s town hall discussion in support of the GOP presidential nominee, Donald Trump.

Saturday’s Atlanta event is the first time Walters and Kimes, both featured on Bravo’s “Married to Medicine” reality show, will campaign in support of Harris.

Walters, an obstetrician, and Kimes, a dentist, will be joined by Shawana Moore, a women’s health nurse practitioner and professor at Emory University to highlight Georgia’s high rate of maternal mortality — which is even higher for Black women. Georgia U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams will moderate the discussion.

Georgia has for years ranked as one of the worst states in the country for maternal mortality.

The Harris campaign has said that restrictions on abortion, such as the one in place in Georgia, lead to more maternal deaths. Harris has tied the restrictive laws across the country to Trump, whose three U.S. Supreme Court appointees were part of the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a national right to abortion.

Last month, the nonprofit news organization ProPublica reported that two Black Georgia women died in the months after the state’s abortion law took effect from complications related to the procedure. Georgia’s law bans abortions in most cases once a medical professional can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant.

On Sunday, Hinson and Houchin will participate in a Women For Trump town hall in Alpharetta, “answering questions and discussing issues impacting women and mothers in the Peach State,” according to a press release.

Both events are taking place during the first weekend of early voting in Georgia. Voters have already set records with more than 1 million Georgians casting ballots since Monday.

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

