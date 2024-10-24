Harris campaign visit may impact evening commute on Perimeter

Thursday’s rally for the Harris campaign will take place at the 15,000-seat James R. Hallford Stadium on Memorial College Avenue in Clarkston. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m., according to Harris’ campaign website, likely leading to a sharp increase in traffic in the area. Appearances by several celebrities and dignitaries are planned, including Tyler Perry, former president Barack Obama and a performance by Bruce Springsteen. The Harris campaign expects the crowd to reach capacity before 6 p.m.

According to the vice president’s official itinerary, Harris is expected to arrive at 3:35 p.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, where she will meet with members of the media. She is scheduled to speak at the rally at 7 p.m. before heading back to the Atlanta airport and departing just before 9 p.m.

The finer details of Harris’ travel plans are not public, but the most direct route from the Atlanta airport to Hallford Stadium would follow the I-285 outer loop. Commuters should expect to see I-285 West temporarily shut down near the airport after 3:30 p.m. In that scenario, all on-ramps would also be shut down for the motorcade to pass, including those from I-75, I-675 and I-20.

Traffic may ease before Harris leaves the rally, but Atlanta commuters should still plan for the I-285 inner loop to be closed temporarily between 8-9 p.m. for the drive back to the airport.