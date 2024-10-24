Powerball ticket with $478.2 million jackpot sold in metro Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety

Listen up, y’all. We have one very lucky person among us.

A metro Atlanta retailer sold the winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s jackpot.

According to the Georgia Lottery and Powerball websites, the winner purchased the lucky ticket in Buford. The winning numbers were 2-15-27-29-39 with a Powerball of 20. The jackpot amount is estimated to be $478.2 million before taxes, the website states.

The cash option is $230.5 million after taxes, according to Channel 2 Action News. It is the first time Georgia has had a Powerball jackpot winner since 2016, when a winning ticket was sold at Publix in Brookhaven.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the Georgia Lottery to learn which retailer sold Wednesday’s winning ticket.

The game can be played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each, and drawings take place three times a week.

