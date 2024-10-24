Powerball ticket with $478.2 million jackpot sold in metro Atlanta

The cash option is $230.5 million after taxes, according to Channel 2 Action News. It is the first time Georgia has had a Powerball jackpot winner since 2016, when a winning ticket was sold at Publix in Brookhaven.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the Georgia Lottery to learn which retailer sold Wednesday’s winning ticket.

The game can be played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each, and drawings take place three times a week.

