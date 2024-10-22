Breaking: Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican effort to restore last-minute election rules
Politics

Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican effort to restore last-minute election rules

The Georgia Supreme Court ruled against the Republican Party as it tried to reinstate election rules on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The court is pictured above on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

The Georgia Supreme Court ruled against the Republican Party as it tried to reinstate election rules on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. The court is pictured above on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
39 minutes ago

The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously denied the Republican Party’s attempt Tuesday to reinstate State Election Board rules for an election night ballot count and a “reasonable inquiry” requirement before certifying results.

The high court’s one-page order leaves in place a Fulton County judge’s decision last week that seven new election rules are “illegal, unconstitutional and void.”

The Republican Party of Georgia and the Republican National Committee had asked the court for an expedited appeal before Election Day, but the Georgia Supreme Court declined to grant the request. The court didn’t write a reason, noting that the appeal will proceed.

A plaintiff in the lawsuit, Republican and former state Rep. Scot Turner, said the State Election Board exceeded its authority by changing election procedures.

“I’m excited for election workers who have been expressing relief that they won’t have to implement these eleventh-hour rules changes,” Turner said. “The point of the lawsuit has always been to restore the separation of powers and to make sure the Legislature has supremacy over election law and to make sure unelected appointees were not making new law.”

FILE - Rep. Scot Turner, R - Holly Springs, confers with colleagues on the floor of the Georgia State House in Atlanta, Feb. 8, 2018. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Republican Party had argued to the courts that the State Election Board’s rules were essential safeguards that needed to be put in place.

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley had accused the Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox Jr. of “judicial activism.”

“By overturning the Georgia State Election Board’s commonsense rules passed to safeguard Georgia’s elections, the judge sided with the Democrats in their attacks on transparency, accountability, and the integrity of our elections,” Whatley said last week.

The lawsuit against the rules was filed by Republicans including Turner and Chatham County election board member James Hall, along with Eternal Vigilance Action, an advocacy organization Turner leads. The Democratic Party brought a similar lawsuit, but Cox didn’t rule on that case.

In his decision, Cox threw out seven rules passed by the Republican majority on the State Election Board, finding that the board had exceeded its authority.

Perhaps the most contentious rule would have required poll workers to count the number of ballots cast after polls close on election night, potentially delaying results for minutes or hours. The manual review would have counted ballots but not votes.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox presides over cases against State Election Board rules by both Democrats and Republicans at Fulton County Superior Court, Wednesday, October 16, 2024, in Atlanta. Judge Thomas Cox hears cases against State Election Board rules by both Democrats and Republicans. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Another rule called for county election board members to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” before certifying results one week after election day, a mandate that critics feared could be used as a justification to reject the outcome.

In addition, county election board members would have been permitted to review all election documents before certification.

Cox also invalidated rules that would have granted partisan poll watchers access in vote tabulation areas and required daily reporting of the number of absentee and early voters on county websites.

“With this ruling, the court keeps the status quo in place, refusing to allow the SEB to inject chaos and confusion into our democratic system,” said Andrea Young, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia. “We are excited about the record early voting numbers in Georgia and glad that now all can focus on participating in this important election without disruption.”

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Judge invalidates Georgia’s new election certification rules
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jeff Amy/AP

Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Election certification in Georgia is mandatory, judge rules
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Brad Raffensperger’s good week: Big voter turnout, favorable court rulings
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: NYT

Voting groups are taking creative measures to get Georgians to the polls24m ago
Atlanta attorney who sued Jan. 6 committee says new evidence bolsters case1h ago
Kemp proposes new $1B income tax refund from Georgia’s giant surplus
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4
Incumbent lawmaker finds race against familiar opponent harder in redrawn Georgia...
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse