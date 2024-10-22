Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican effort to restore last-minute election rules

A plaintiff in the lawsuit, Republican and former state Rep. Scot Turner, said the State Election Board exceeded its authority by changing election procedures.

“I’m excited for election workers who have been expressing relief that they won’t have to implement these eleventh-hour rules changes,” Turner said. “The point of the lawsuit has always been to restore the separation of powers and to make sure the Legislature has supremacy over election law and to make sure unelected appointees were not making new law.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Republican Party had argued to the courts that the State Election Board’s rules were essential safeguards that needed to be put in place.

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley had accused the Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox Jr. of “judicial activism.”

“By overturning the Georgia State Election Board’s commonsense rules passed to safeguard Georgia’s elections, the judge sided with the Democrats in their attacks on transparency, accountability, and the integrity of our elections,” Whatley said last week.

The lawsuit against the rules was filed by Republicans including Turner and Chatham County election board member James Hall, along with Eternal Vigilance Action, an advocacy organization Turner leads. The Democratic Party brought a similar lawsuit, but Cox didn’t rule on that case.

In his decision, Cox threw out seven rules passed by the Republican majority on the State Election Board, finding that the board had exceeded its authority.

Perhaps the most contentious rule would have required poll workers to count the number of ballots cast after polls close on election night, potentially delaying results for minutes or hours. The manual review would have counted ballots but not votes.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Another rule called for county election board members to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” before certifying results one week after election day, a mandate that critics feared could be used as a justification to reject the outcome.

In addition, county election board members would have been permitted to review all election documents before certification.

Cox also invalidated rules that would have granted partisan poll watchers access in vote tabulation areas and required daily reporting of the number of absentee and early voters on county websites.

“With this ruling, the court keeps the status quo in place, refusing to allow the SEB to inject chaos and confusion into our democratic system,” said Andrea Young, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia. “We are excited about the record early voting numbers in Georgia and glad that now all can focus on participating in this important election without disruption.”