Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024

The 2024 best-dressed legislators are: (top row, left to right) Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain; Rep. Marcus Wiedower, R-Watkinsville; Rep. Yasmin Neal, D-Morrow; Rep. Saira Draper, D-Atlanta; Rep. Segun Adeyina, D-Grayson; (bottom row, left to right) Rep. Long Tran, D-Dunwoody; Sen. Derek Mallow, D-Savannah; Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan; Rep. Leesa Hagan, R-Lyons; and Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford. Arvin Temkar/arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Credit: Arvin Temkar

The 2024 best-dressed legislators are: (top row, left to right) Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain; Rep. Marcus Wiedower, R-Watkinsville; Rep. Yasmin Neal, D-Morrow; Rep. Saira Draper, D-Atlanta; Rep. Segun Adeyina, D-Grayson; (bottom row, left to right) Rep. Long Tran, D-Dunwoody; Sen. Derek Mallow, D-Savannah; Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan; Rep. Leesa Hagan, R-Lyons; and Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford.
By
32 minutes ago

It’s every #gapol’s favorite time of year: best-dressed* lawmakers of the 2024 legislative session!

Many of the honorees were nominated by people who were outraged their that favorite fashionable lawmaker was not included in past years. That means YOU let ME know who should make the list.

If you NEVER suggested a person be included, DO NOT complain to me.

And yes, you can take your pick from a laundry list of more important things that have happened this session.

However, I was asked at least once a day about who would be on the best-dressed list or when it would be released, so it’s clear the Capitol crowd welcomed an opportunity to bring some silliness to the 40 days of the legislative session.

Plus, this year we launched the Fan Favorite Best-Dressed* Bracket Battle Royale! (It’s a working title.) The person named best-dressed* overall will be crowned next week. Keep voting! You can vote through my profile on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter or on this Google form.

Throughout the year, I’ve asked for nominations and been sent photos of legislators whose peers thought they should be included on the 2024 list.

This is the fifth time AJC.com has compiled this list, launching it in 2019 but deciding that 2020 (COVID-19) wasn’t a year we should spend time discussing fashion. So before you send me angry emails that your favorite wasn’t on the 2024 list, I ask (beg?) that you check out the honorees from 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2019 first. With 236 lawmakers in the building, I can’t justify having repeat appearances yet. I think next year may be the year when there will be repeats. We’ll see.

Standing disclaimer time: Everything I know about fashion I learned from shows such as “Project Runway” and “America’s Next Top Model.” I do not claim to be an expert.

If you know me, you know that on any given day you can catch me looking like a disheveled mess. Two lucky (unlucky?) senators got to see me in my natural state via Zoom this year and can attest to that.

For the men on the list, it’s difficult to get too creative. Most wear dark tailored suits but play around with patterned ties, pocket squares and socks. The women have a little more leeway to have fun, but it usually came down to fit, tailoring and color to make the list.

This is completely subjective and boils down to what I think is fashionable.

Do with that information what you will.

And with that, I give you the AJC.com picks for the 2024 best-dressed* state lawmakers, in alphabetical order:

Rep. Segun Adeyina, D-Grayson, one of the AJC’s “Best-Dressed Lawmakers” of 2024, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar

State Rep. Segun Adeyina, D-Grayson

Occupation: IT program manager

Fashion inspiration: “Growing up my mom always made sure we dressed our best in everything that we do. Everywhere, wherever we would go, whether we traveled, whether we went to church — wherever we went, she made sure we dressed our best.”

Favorite fashion tip: “I have my wife. So, like, coming here today, I told my wife, ‘Hey, is this okay?’ As long as she OK’s it, I’m good.”

Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, one of the AJC’s “Best-Dressed Lawmakers” of 2024, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar

State Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan

Senate Rules Chairman

Occupation: Commercial roofer

Fashion inspiration: “I just like looking professional for work. Because I like to joke around, so I feel like I need to look serious.”

Favorite fashion tip: “The gig line. I like to make sure that my shirt line, belt buckle and zipper all line up. That’s a military thing.”

Sen. Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain, one of the AJC’s “Best-Dressed Lawmakers” of 2024, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler of Stone Mountain

Occupation: Former accountant

Fashion inspiration: “My parents were drycleaners and my mother was a self-taught seamstress. ... That’s where my fashion comes from — from my mother because she was a sharp dresser. She had a purse and shoes and gloves that went with every outfit.”

Favorite fashion tip: “I want the colors to blend. I love color. I don’t care how bright it is, I’ll wear it. I like my jewelry to match, even if it’s the same jewelry from day to day, I want to make sure that it’s the right match.”

Rep. Clint Dixon, R-Gwinnett, one of the AJC’s “Best-Dressed Lawmakers” of 2024, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar

State Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford

Senate Education and Youth chairman

Occupation: Real estate

Fashion inspiration: “My wife. She is the fashion person in our household. She says all my taste is in my mouth. So without her there’s no way I would have even been considered for this.”

Favorite fashion tip: “This year my wife is really big on sports coats (and) making sure they’re unique. And making sure that my pants fit correctly. Because I like my pants a little bit baggy, from growing up in the 90s, but making sure they’re tailored to perfection.”

Rep. Saira Draper, D-Atlanta, one of the AJC’s “Best-Dressed Lawmakers” of 2024, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar

State Rep. Saira Draper, D-Atlanta

Occupation: Attorney

Fashion inspiration: “Clean lines, beautiful colors and quality fabrics. You can’t go wrong with classic pieces.”

Favorite fashion tip: “Machine washable is key. I’m a mom of three little ones. As soon as I walk in the door after work, I’ve got tiny hands all over me. I wouldn’t have it any other way, but it means most of my clothes are durable and low maintenance.”

Rep. Leesa Hagan, R-Lyons, one of the AJC’s “Best-Dressed Lawmakers” of 2024, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar

State Rep. Leesa Hagan, R-Lyons

Occupation: Website builder

Fashion inspiration: “I’m more concerned with what colors look best on me and the fit of the clothes rather than trying to model it after any particular person. ... (I look best in) gray, black, cool colors, blues, greens and pinks if they have a gray undertone.”

Favorite fashion tip: “I will rarely leave the house without pearls on.”

Sen. Derek Mallow, D-Savannah, one of the AJC’s “Best-Dressed Lawmakers” of 2024, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar

State Sen. Derek Mallow, D-Savannah

Occupation: Nonprofit executive

Fashion inspiration: “My inspiration is my clothier, Brandon Campbell. He is very dapper and well-dressed. He exudes what it means to be stylish, fly and dope.”

Favorite fashion tip: “Dare to be different and bespoke.”

Rep. Yasmin Neal, D-Jonesboro, one of the AJC’s “Best-Dressed Lawmakers” of 2024, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar

State Rep. Yasmin Neal, D-Morrow

Occupation: Filmmaker

Fashion inspiration: “Thom Brown. Because it’s so classy and funky and it makes dressing fun. You can be fully covered from head to toe and have on something abstract and look amazing. Just because you’re in a professional setting, you don’t have to be boring, right?”

Favorite fashion tip: “For women: always have your eyebrows done. And make sure your clothes are well tailored. Having a good tailor is the key to having the right fit on your clothes.”

Rep. Long Tran, D-Dunwoody, one of the AJC’s “Best-Dressed Lawmakers” of 2024, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar

State Rep. Long Tran, D-Dunwoody

Occupation: Coffee shop owner

Fashion inspiration: “There’s not a specific person. I like to wear vests with my suits or sportscoats when I can. I learned something called ‘geek chic.’ As an IT guy, everything is build around that. And I try to incorporate color with the basics.

Favorite fashion tip: “Make sure your sleeves are the right length for the shirt that you have on. And if ever possible, use a neck tie bar or tie clips.”

Rep. Marcus Wiedower, R-Watkinsville, one of the AJC’s “Best-Dressed Lawmakers” of 2024, poses for a portrait at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar

State Rep. Marcus Wiedower, R-Watkinsville

Occupation: Real estate

Fashion inspiration: “I don’t have a particular person I look to. But I do a lot of work with a guy back home, Johnny McCutcheon, and we pick out a lot of stuff. For me, the style breeds confidence.”

Favorite fashion tip: “The collar is a big deal for me. I like to keep that clean — the tie, the way the tie is put together and the collar stays are a big deal for me.”

*Disclaimer: No algorithms were used in creating this list.

Previous best-dressed* legislators:

2023: Sen. Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia; Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna; retiring House Minority Leader James Beverly, D-Macon; retiring Sen. Shelly Echols, R-Alto; Rep. Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners; Rep. Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville; Sen. Nabilah Islam, D-Lawrenceville; Rep. Tyler Paul Smith, R-Bremen; Sen. Rick Williams, R-Milledgeville; and Rep. Inga Willis, D-Atlanta.

2022: Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell; then-Sen. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek (now serves in House); Rep. Terry England, R-Auburn; Rep. El-Mahdi Holly, D-Stockbridge; Sen. Billy Hickman, R-Statesboro; Sen. Kim Jackson, D-Pine Lake; then-Rep. Josh McLaurin, D-Atlanta (now serves in Senate); Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee; Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula; and Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Mableton.

2021: Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome; Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming; Rep. Matthew Gambill, R-Cartersville; Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta; Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur; Rep. Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville; Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson; Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta; Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough; and Rep. Matthew Wilson, D-Brookhaven.

2019: Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta; Rep. Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville; Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton; Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens; Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta; Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta; Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon; Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta; Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville; Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson; and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

About the Author

Follow Maya T. Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya T. Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

