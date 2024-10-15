“Without clarification or constraint from this court, the rule changes could foment chaos and confusion as soon as polls close,” several Georgia voters supporting Cobb’s claims said in a brief submitted to the court.

The lawsuit asks Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney to nullify the hand count as well as five other rules passed Sept. 20, such as requirements for poll watching in tabulation areas, reconciliation of ballot counts, and public posting of the number of early and absentee voters.

The Republican National Committee defended the rules in a similar case that’s scheduled to be heard in court Wednesday.

“The General Assembly has tasked the State Election Board, not courts, with policy decisions about elections,” the RNC’s brief states. “When an election is close at hand, courts should not step in and change the rules.”

McBurney previously considered a case opposing new State Election Board requirements before results can be certified by county election boards one week after Election Day. The judge hasn’t yet issued a decision on the rules requiring a “reasonable inquiry” ahead of certification and granting county election boards access to all election documents as they conduct their inquiry.

Besides Cobb County, State Election Board rules are also being contested in court by several Republicans, the Democratic Party, and election boards in DeKalb and Muscogee counties.

Judges could make rulings anytime after court hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday. Regardless of the outcome, the cases will likely be appealed, setting up high-stakes legal disputes right before Election Day on Nov. 5.

6 election rules challenged in court